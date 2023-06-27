Pink was left a little confused during one of her recent shows when a fan showed a little too much love.

In a video shared on TikTok, the singer is midway through her performance of "Just Like a Pill" at London's Hyde Park, when she stops singing and holds up a bag full of ashes.

"Is this your mom?" she asks the person in the crowd.

"I don't know how to feel about this," she says as she gently puts the bag full of ashes back on the stage and goes on to finish the song.

So far, the singer has yet to address the viral moment.

Instead, the GRAMMY-winning singer took to Twitter to reflect on the show at Hyde Park in London as a whole and share some BTS moments.

"@BSTHydePark it is the joy of my life to play with all of you. I am never not grateful. #blessedbeyondbelief #summercarnivaltour #weouthere video by @DavidSpearing," she wrote.

Pink is currently on the European leg of her Summer Carnival tour in support of her latest album, Trustfall.

The ashes onstage follows a series of concert incidents that have recently happened during various performances. Last week, a man was arrested and charged with assault after he threw a phone onstage and injured Bebe Rexha. Days later, pop star, Ava Max was slapped by an unnamed man who rushed the stage during her performance in Los Angeles.

Pink Shares Nude Snaps in 'Embarrassing Mom' Instagram Post



