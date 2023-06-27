Pink Responds to a Fan Throwing Human Ashes Onstage: 'I Don't Know How to Feel About This'
Pink's Daughter Wows Crowd With Performance at Her Concert
Catelynn Baltierra on Why She and Husband Tyler REFUSE to Watch …
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
Pat Sajak Retiring as Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' After Over 40 Y…
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster Can’t Stop Tickling Her B…
Jamie Foxx's Co-Star Porscha Coleman Gives Update on His Recover…
Why Karen Huger’s Wishing ‘Healing’ for Juan Dixon Amid Coppin S…
Mark Ballas and BC Jean Are Going on Tour With His 'DWTS' Partne…
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter 'Baby Lyssa' Gets Married in Ha…
BET Awards: Busta Rhymes Gets Emotional Reflecting on Fatherhood…
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate Legendary’s 1st Birthday: In…
The Weeknd Reacts to ‘The Idol's Cringeworthy Sex Scene Backlash
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Titanic Tourist Submersible: Mother of Teen Who Died Says She Le…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out in Support of the Menendez Brothers A…
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Jasmine Shocks Gino With Fi…
Kylie Jenner Legally Changes 1-Year-Old Son's Name to Aire Webst…
Ed Sheeran Leaves High School Students Stunned After Surprise Vi…
Pink was left a little confused during one of her recent shows when a fan showed a little too much love.
In a video shared on TikTok, the singer is midway through her performance of "Just Like a Pill" at London's Hyde Park, when she stops singing and holds up a bag full of ashes.
"Is this your mom?" she asks the person in the crowd.
"I don't know how to feel about this," she says as she gently puts the bag full of ashes back on the stage and goes on to finish the song.
So far, the singer has yet to address the viral moment.
@cashewnutter "Is this your #mom?!" Fan throws mum's ashes to @P!NK #hidepark#pink#concert#london♬ suono originale - Alex
Instead, the GRAMMY-winning singer took to Twitter to reflect on the show at Hyde Park in London as a whole and share some BTS moments.
"@BSTHydePark it is the joy of my life to play with all of you. I am never not grateful. #blessedbeyondbelief #summercarnivaltour #weouthere video by @DavidSpearing," she wrote.
Pink is currently on the European leg of her Summer Carnival tour in support of her latest album, Trustfall.
The ashes onstage follows a series of concert incidents that have recently happened during various performances. Last week, a man was arrested and charged with assault after he threw a phone onstage and injured Bebe Rexha. Days later, pop star, Ava Max was slapped by an unnamed man who rushed the stage during her performance in Los Angeles.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pink's Daughter Willow Sings With Her Mom on Opening Night of Tour
Pink Embraces Being an 'Embarrassing Mom' With Nude Shower Pic
Carey Hart Reacts to Pink's Songs About Him: 'I Have Very Thick Skin'
Related Gallery