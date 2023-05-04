Carey Hart doesn't mind his wife, Pink, using their relationship to influence her music. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hart, 47, responded to Pink's recent comments on the same talk show about penning lyrics about him.

"There's one on the new album that was a hard day. I played it for him because that's fair," Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, said in the previous interview. "He should know what's being said about him in the world. And he just started giggling, and he was like, 'Well, you're welcome.'"

During Thursday's appearance, Hart said that Pink's comments were fair, noting, "We've been together 21 years. I have very thick skin. Very little affects me. I don't know what day she's talking about specifically, but it's probably just the temperature."

The couple tied the knot in 2006, but has been candid for years about the highs and lows of their romance.

They share daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, and in a 2021 interview with ET, Hart said that having kids caused them to grow up when it came to their relationship drama.

"Children made us grow up a lot more," Hart told ET at the time. "You can't be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kinda get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit."

