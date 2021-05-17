Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, are opening up about how having kids changed their lives. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the couple at the premiere of the singer's new documentary, All I Know So Far. The former motocross star shared that it took some time for him and his wife to get into the groove they are in now and be in what they called "the best place" they've been in in their 19-year relationship.

"Children made us grow up a lot more," Hart told ET. "You can't be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kinda get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit."

Pink, who shares 9-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson, with Hart went on to credit him for holding down the fort and pressing pause on his career while she's toured and continued to make new music.

Instagram/Pink

"I credit a lot of that to Carey, because Carey has his own career, but he pauses every couple of years for us," she shared. "We are a family unit. Everywhere we go, we roll together, and I'm lucky to be able to be the boss and to call the shots, and to create a universe in which they can thrive."

Pink's new music, much like her documentary, is a family affair. The singer recently released the music video for "All I Know So Far" which features her husband, their two kids, Cher and Judith Light. Hart told ET that the video was like a yearbook for him and his family.

"It was pretty amazing to see the project, 'cause to be on the front side of the camera, like in our daily lives, you know, camera's rolling 18 hours a day," he shared. "To start seeing it edited down and as a real project, you forget about some of those memories or some of the hardships. With Willow getting sick or Alecia getting sick, you kind of forget about those things as the days go on, and it's like a video yearbook."

And the doc is much of the same, following at the behind-the-scenes moments of Pink's record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, as she travels, balances being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer. Pink told ET that the look into her life will come as no surprise to the fans and friends who know her, but might change the minds of those who don't like the singer.

"I feel like the fans, friends, know me so well. I think, I'm not sure. I'd love to know after the fact, that's what I'd be interested in," Pink explained. "I think it will mostly surprise people that don't like me. I think they might like me after this."

The singer is up for another major milestone this weekend, as she is set to be honored with the ICON Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards where she'll also perform. When asked about achieving the status, Pink said it all boils down to perseverance.

"I think there's something to be said for perseverance," Pink shared. "I've always told everyone, 'I'm like a rash, I'm not going anywhere,' and here I am."

P!nk: All I Know So Far premieres May 21 on Amazon Prime.

RELATED CONTENT

Pink Juggles Motherhood and Touring In Documentary Trailer

Pink's 'All I Know So Far' Music Video Features Carey Hart and Kids

Pink to Be Honored With ICON Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink's ‘All I Know So Far’ Music Video Features Her Husband, Kids, Judith Light and Cher! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery