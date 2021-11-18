Pink may be known for her aerial acrobatics, but the 42-year-old performer is currently recovering from hip surgery. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share an update with fans.

Posting a photo of herself smiling, Pink wrote, "This is what nine hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like seven days post hip surgery!!"

She went on to thank her doctors from The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, and shared that she was put in touch with this team with the help of her husband, Carey Hart.

"Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the world's greatest doctors," she wrote of Hart, a former motocross racer. "I am never not completely grateful."

She went on to thank Hart for his support in her recovery.

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real)," she wrote of her husband. "He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

Pink also revealed that she's on crutches for six weeks and she's "already figured out some tricks" on them.

"It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months," she added. "I’m learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, and I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed."

Hart is returning the favor in helping his wife on her road to recovery. Back in September, she was there for him when he recovered from a lower spine disc replacement.

"A special thank you, to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you baby."

