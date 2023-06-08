Pink and her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, shared a mother-daughter moment for the ages on Wednesday, when the 12-year-old grabbed the mic for a performance of their 2021 hit, "Cover Me in Sunshine."

Willow appeared to command the stage at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, where Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 tour kicked off. The moment was captured on camera and shared to social media by Willow's dad, Carey Hart. Toward the end of the clip, Pink and Willow share a hug and a kiss as the proud mom appears to become swept up in emotion before continuing the show.

"So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!" Carey wrote on Instagram. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻."

The couple, who have been married since 2006, share daughter Willow and 6-year-old son Jameson.

For her part, Pink shared Carey's post in her Instagram Story. Over on her feed, she posted a slideshow of colorful images from the show.

"BOLTON!!!!! G-ddarn we have fun, don’t we? Tour kick off was INSANE and I am counting the seconds until we go for ROUND TWO TONIGHT. it feels so good to be back together. Thank you to the security guard who let himself cry with me during 'when I get there.' I tried really hard not to. See you all later!!!!!!!!! ♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️"

Earlier this year, the GRAMMY Award-winning singer talked about her ninth album, Trustfall, and how her kids will be traveling with her as she tours -- including paying Willow minimum wage.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink said in an interview on the Today show. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state."

Pink joked that she needs to work with her on the art of negotiating.

"I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.' I’m like, 'That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.' I’m like, 'You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.'"

Wednesday's big show comes after Pink gave fans an inside peek at the preparations for her tour, showing photos of both Willow and Jameson taking turns in her high-flying acrobatic harness.

"Tonight is our final rehearsal- before this woman (me??? Yes, me!!!) sets out to embark on a fantasy feat of a lifetime. 63 stadiums, 3 headlining festivals and 22 more arenas for good measure across the globe…. also making sure I’m at every recital and theatre production and camp drop off necessary for every cog in the machine to be seen lol. I’m not the only performer in this family," she wrote on Tuesday.



"As you know, 'bigger better faster more' is my motto, and as of today, I am all of that, plus stronger, wiser, more resilient and more ready. And I’ve never been more grateful. I’m grateful for so many things- but as I look at this stage and what went in to making this happen- I will tell you that this crew- is the best and hardest working that ever did it. I ask more of them than they’ve ever been asked. We are doing the impossible. No one does this," she added. "So if you see them, wave, smile, and tell them they’re doing an amazing job. I’ve never asked more of this body of mine- and I have to admit- there are a couple of parts of this show I’m not sure I should be doing (you’ll know what I’m talking about very soon)."

The musings continued, with Pink obviously over the moon about kicking off the journey.



"There are only a handful of women that have ever done this- and yes world- I AM ONE OF THEM. Thanks to y’all.

Tomorrow we light it up. We get to feel all the feelings we’ve been stuffing down. We get to close our eyes and leave it all behind," she gushed. "We get to scream and cry and laugh and embrace the memories we have all made together and then make some more. It is my honor to be with you and to human alongside you. I love all of you friends out there and I cannot wait to share everything we are together. And no better month to do it in then Pride Month, and the month I became a Mama. Let’s leave it all out there!!!! LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO #gobeyou #summercarnival #iabsolutelyloveyou"

Willow celebrated her birthday on June 2.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Shares Nude Snaps in 'Embarrassing Mom' Instagram Post This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Pink Embraces Being an 'Embarrassing Mom' With Nude Shower Pic

Carey Hart Reacts to Pink's Songs About Him: 'I Have Very Thick Skin'

Pink Says Daughter Willow, 11, Will Make Minimum Wage on Her Tour

Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Recital

Related Gallery