Pink Embraces Being an 'Embarrassing Mom' in Sheer Banana Bikini Top and Nude Shower Pic
Pink is letting her freak flag fly! The 43-year-old "Cover Me in Sunshine" singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some cute pics of herself from her recent lake getaway.
"Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," Pink captioned the two-photo post. "If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour."
In one pic, Pink shields her eyes from the sun while rocking a sheer strapless bikini top with two bunches of bananas over her breasts. In the second shot, Pink is rinsing off in the nude at an outdoor shower, covering herself with a blue-and-red heart and star.
Pink's husband, Carey Hart, was a big fan of the revealing images, commenting on the post, "🤤🤤🤤🤤."
And Gwen Stefani, who is known for spelling out the word "bananas" in her hit song, "Hollaback Girl," wrote, "💖🍌👙🥰"
Pink shares 11-year-old daughter Willow Hart and 6-year-old son Jameson Hart with Carey.
During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month, Carey opened up about being the subject of many of his wife's songs.
"We've been together 21 years. I have very thick skin," he shared. "Very little affects me."
