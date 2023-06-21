Bebe Rexha is not messing around when it comes to protecting herself after being struck in the face by a cellphone while performing on Sunday.

Rexha paused mid-performance during the Philadelphia stop of her Best F*n Night of My Life" tour Tuesday night to point out a slippery spot on the stage.

"Can we get someone to clean some of this? We almost ate sh*t, like, three times," Rexha told the roaring crowd. "I can't get another bruise."

After clearing some of the mess out of the way, Rexha was determined to go on with the show and make it a good one, delivering an inspiring message to concertgoers.

"Are we gonna have a good show tonight? Yes, we f**king are!" the "I'm Good" singer proclaimed. "Can we let people slow us down, Philly? No."

She also made light of Sunday night's incident, asking the crowd to refrain from throwing any cellphones at her.

"Just no phones on my face tonight, please. I beg of you," she pleaded. "Thank you, Philly."

Rexha was performing in New York City Sunday night, when a fan threw the cellphone at her face, hitting her square in the eye.

The "In the Name of Love" singer took to Instagram on Monday morning to show the extent of her injuries and give fans an update, simply writing, "I'm good," alongside a photo of her swollen, black-and-blue eye with a cut just below her eyebrow.

The incident took place while Rexha was performing a sold-out show at Pier 17's The Rooftop in Lower Manhattan. Video shows Rexha being hit in the face with the cellphone and falling to her knees. Backstage crew members quickly came out to help the singer.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

Following the incident, a spokesperson for the NYPD told ET, "On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at approximately 10 p.m., police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct. A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone at a 33-year-old female performer on stage, striking her about the face. The individual was taken into custody on scene and removed to the 1st Precinct for arrest processing. The aided female was removed by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition."

ET confirmed 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna from Manalapan, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with felony assault for allegedly hitting Rexha with the cellphone. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and a full temporary order of protection was issued. His next court date is July 31.

In the complaint, it states Malvagna told police, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

Malvagna's lawyer, Todd Spodek (who notably represented Anna Delvey) told ET, "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

Rexha shared a follow-up video with fans to TikTok where she showed her inured eye but assured fans, "I'm OK you guys." In the video, she sings, "I'm good, yeah I'm feeling all right."

She also addressed the incident once more on Tuesday, sharing photos and videos from the NYC show.

"Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown. Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!! Philly next! Which show you coming to?! #bestfnnightofmylifetour," she captioned the post.

Rexha hasn't missed a beat over the incident, performing just two days later in Philly on Tuesday. Her next concert is scheduled for Wednesday in Silver Spring, Maryland.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bebe Rexha Fan Hit Singer With Cell Phone Because He ‘Thought It Would Be Funny’

Bebe Rexha Taken to Hospital After Being Struck by Cellphone Onstage

Bebe Rexha Addresses Comments About Her Weight Gain and Shares PCOS Di

Bebe Rexha Hit in the Face With Cellphone During Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery