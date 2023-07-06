Drake is the latest musician to be hit with an object while performing onstage.

The "God's Plan" rapper was in Chicago for the opening night of his It's All a Blur Tour Wednesday when a fan threw a phone on stage, hitting him on the wrist.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, seemed perplexed following the incident, but quickly brushed it off and kept singing, performing his own rendition of Ginuwine's "So Anxious" to the excited crowd.

A fan threw their phone at Drake during his Chicago show last night. pic.twitter.com/glJ5rIGQS7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

Drake is the latest artist to be pelted with an object while performing. Last month, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet while performing in Idaho, and just days before that, Bebe Rexha was badly injured after a fan hurled a phone at her head, leaving her with a black eye and cut on her face.

"Hi. I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me," Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story following the incident. "We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all."

"I love you and appreciate all of the concern," Ballerini continued, "let's make the last two shows of The Heartfirst Tour the best yet."

Ava Max, meanwhile, was slapped on stage by a concert crasher, and Pink was performing at London's Hyde Park when a fan threw a bag of her late mother's ashes onto the stage.

Following the assault against performers, some celebs like Adele have vowed to strike back if phones are sent their way, while others, including Jason Derulo, are urging artists to not engage with fans should they throw a phone their away.

For more on the attacks against performers, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Face With Object While Performing Onstage

Bebe Rexha Takes Precaution Onstage Following Phone-Throwing Incident

Drake Recalls 'Getting High' Right Before His 'Degrassi' Audition

Drake Admits He 'Got High' Before 'Degrassi' Audition This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery