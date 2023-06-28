Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Face With Object While Performing Onstage

In yet another instance of fans ruining the things they love, Kelsea Ballerini was forced to stop her concert in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday after getting hit in the face with an object thrown by someone in the audience.

The Subject to Change artist was performing at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden Wednesday evening when someone hurled something onto stage, and struck the singer in the face mid-song.

The moment was recorded and posted online by several concertgoers, who suggested that Ballerini was hit in the eye by the object, and many believe the object in question was a bracelet of some sort.

The official fan account for Ballerini shared a video of the incident, and pleaded with fans to stop throwing things on stage during performances -- which has long been a concern for musicians over the decades but recently the number of artist injuries seems to have notably increased.

"Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts," the fan account wrote. "But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move."

If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord, give it to us! We will make sure it gets to her," the caption continued. "But PLEASE don’t put her in danger like this. Again, I know you all mean well, but this is becoming a safety issue. We love you guys. We do. But please make it stop."

It's unclear at this time if the concertgoer who threw the object was detained or how badly Ballerini was hurt.

However, the fan account later tweeted, "What we know at this point is that she is back on stage and okay. But please know that if you do this, you’re the reason why we can’t have caps on our water bottles."

This is the latest in a recent string of dangerous fan interactions during concerts.

Earlier this month, Bebe Rexha was performing a sold-out show at Pier 17's The Rooftop in Lower Manhattan when she was struck in the face by a cellphone and had to receive emergency medical attention.

The "In The Name of Love" singer took to Instagram the next morning to show the extent of her injuries and give fans an update, simply writing, "I'm good," alongside a photo of her swollen, black-and-blue eye with a cut just below her eyebrow.

The man who threw the phone was arrested and charged with assault.

Days later, pop star, Ava Max was slapped by an unnamed man who rushed the stage during her performance in Los Angeles. Shortly after that, Pink was performing at London's Hyde Park when a fan threw a bag of her late mother's ashes onto stage, leaving Pink dumbfounded and seemingly disturbed.

