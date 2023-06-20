Big Pokey, Houston Rapper, Dead at 45 After Collapsing on Stage

Big Pokey, the founding member of the Screwed Up Click collective and a Houston rapper, has died. He was 45.

According to multiple reports, Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, died after collapsing during a performance in Texas on Sunday.

In a statement on Pokey's Instagram, the rapper's publicist confirmed his death and said, "He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans."

"In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects," Pokey's publicist continued. "We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be The Hardest Pit in the Litter."

Pokey was performing at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop in Beaumont, Texas, late Saturday night and into Sunday morning when he fell mid-performance, TMZ reports.

The venue shared a message on Facebook to fans early Sunday morning, which read, "The Pour09 family would like to ask that you keep Big Pokey in your prayers at this time."

Pokey gained fame through freestyling on the legendary DJ Screw's early Screw Tapes as a founding member of the Screwed Up Click, and is notably featured for six minutes on Screw's 35-minute track, "June 27th."

Big Pokey released four studio albums after The Hardest Pit in the Litter debuted in 1999: D-Game 2000 (2000), The Collabo (2001), Da Sky's Da Limit (2002), Evacuation Notice (2008) and Sensei (2021).

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion featured Big Pokey on "Southside Royalty Freestyle," a track off her 2022 album, Traumazine.

"I wasn’t ready for this," rapper Bun B wrote Sunday of Pokey on Instagram. "One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate."

"He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven," he continued.

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, said in a post on Twitter that his "presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally."

"The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends," Sylvester wrote.

Rapper Slim Thug also mourned the loss on Instagram, calling it a "sad day in the city."

"Htown legend 👑👑👑," he wrote.

