Harry Styles Pauses Concert So Pregnant Fan Can 'Go for a Wee'

Bathroom breaks are permitted at the Harry Styles show for special fans!

The 29-year-old pop superstar paused his show for a pregnant fan who had to step out for a "wee."

In videos captured by fans during the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's tour stop in Cardiff, Wales, last week, Styles had a funny exchange with a fan, which began when she asked him to name her baby.

In the clip, the fan asks the star to pick from a list of four names. After Styles shares that the pressure was on for him to name the "mystery child," the fans says that she actually needs a bathroom break.

"Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee. I think we all agree it’s important Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?" the "Lights" singer tells the crowd.

"You know what I’m going to do this one time? You go for a wee, I’m going to stall," he says. "So if you go for a wee ... don't wee down there," he adds before he tells security to escort the fan to the bathroom.

As the fan heads out to the bathroom, Styles tells her that she "won't miss a thing."

And according to more fan videos, she didn't. While the fan was using the restroom, Styles passed the time by reading fan-made signs.

Styles' Love on Tour tour has come with its fair share of viral moments. While on the road, the singer has encountered slight wardrobe malfunctions, led proposals and done some fun gender reveals.

