Ariana Grande has moved on following her split from husband Dalton Gomez -- with a fellow Ozian!

The actress and singer is dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, a source confirmed to ET on Thursday.

"Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun," the source shared. "They didn't start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends."

Slater plays Boq in director Jon M. Chu's upcoming adaptation of the beloved musical -- a Munchkin who is deeply in love with (but ultimately, romantically rejected by) Galinda, played by Grande. (Boq later becomes the Tin Man as Wicked sets up the world of The Wizard of Oz.)

TMZ, who was first to report the news, shared a picture of the pair together from the Wicked cast's celebration of Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win back in March.

Instagram/Michelle Yeoh

Grande was also photographed on set with an actor that appears to be Slater, in a scene where Galinda's parents are dropping her off at Shiz University.

Splash News

A source confirmed to ET on Monday that Grande and Gomez had separated after two years of marriage, noting that the pair -- who tied the knot in May 2021, five months after announcing their engagement -- "ultimately were just not a good fit."

Meanwhile, Slater married his former high school classmate, Lilly Jay, in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, last year. In November 2022, Slater shared an anniversary tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing, "My best friend. 4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet." Grande liked the post.

The 31-year-old Broadway star -- who grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, before attending Vassar College -- won a Drama Desk Award and was nominated for a Tony in 2018 for his Broadway debut, originating the titular lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. He went on to off-Broadway roles in Camelot and Assassins, before being cast in the Wicked adaptation in December 2022.

The actor spoke with ET following his Tony nom in May 2018, sharing the intense physical demands of the starring role -- likening the show to a "two-and-a-half-hour CrossFit workout." He added that, while he enjoys musicals, his ultimate career goal was to star in a serious play.

"That's what I really focused on in school -- straight drama -- and I would love to get an opportunity to do that," Slater shared. But that will have to wait for his return from Oz!

Wicked, a Universal Pictures film -- set to be released in two parts in November 2024 and November 2025 -- also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle and more.

