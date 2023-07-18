Ariana Grande's Husband Dalton Gomez Went to Europe to Try to Work on Marriage Before Split: Source
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tried to make their marriage work.
A source confirmed the couple's split to ET on Monday, noting, "They were just not a good fit." However, new details continue to emerge about the pair's marriage of two years.
A source tells ET, "Dalton went to Europe recently to be with Ariana and try to work things out between them. But it just wasn’t working. They were having issues for a while, but they are trying to be as respectful as they can and protect each other's privacy through this breakup."
Grande and Gomez's relationship flourished amid the privacy of COVID-19 isolation. However, as they returned to their working lives -- with Grande traveling to London to film the Wicked movie -- it seems the marriage became more difficult to maintain.
Another source told ET, "Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."
A third source also noted the toll that the couple's vastly different schedules took on the relationship, saying, "Ariana and Dalton have had issues for a while and tried working through them but couldn’t. Ariana has been filming Wicked overseas and working a lot. The couple ultimately decided to end things."
Grande, 30, and Gomez, 27, tied the knot in May 2021, five months after the singer announced her engagement. While they kept their relationship relatively private, a source told ET in April that Gomez was supportive of Grande's upcoming major movie role in Wicked. The GRAMMY-winning singer stars as Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in director Jon M. Chu's two-part adaptation of the beloved musical -- though production is currently on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
For now, a fourth source tells ET that, while they've split, the former couple are "quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."
