Ariana Grande Returns to Instagram Following Dalton Gomez Split and Ethan Slater Romance News
Ariana Grande Dating 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater After Dalton …
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Her Sexuality With Raven-Symoné
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
How Savannah and Chase Chrisley Are Working to Get Parents Todd …
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
Harry Hamlin Reacts to Possible Reality Show With Lisa Rinna and…
Matt Damon Told Wife Luciana He Would Take a Break From Acting U…
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film 'Vanderpump Rules' as Raquel …
Tori Kelly’s Hospitalization: Doctor Weighs In on Why Young Wome…
Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Shows Up as Karl Lagerfeld’s Kitten
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
'American Idol': Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry Over Show Backlash
Ariana Grande made a return to Instagram to give a very special birthday shout-out!
On Wednesday, the Wicked star took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her friend and Victorious co-star, Liz Gillies, on her 30th birthday.
"Happy birthday to the most beautiful, brilliant, talented, funniest person I've ever met in my life @lizgillz," Grande wrote next to a selfie of her and Gillies.
"You have made my heart so unfathomably happy and whole these past 16 years! Absolutely everything and also, absolutely nothing has changed. I love you more than words can possibly express and I hope we can be best friends in every life."
Gillies shared the note on her Instagram Story and replied to her longtime friend.
"Love you so much," she wrote next to a white heart and emotional face emoji.
The "Thank U, Next" singer's last post, shared on her grid on July 17, was a series of pictures of her at Wimbledon with her co-star, Jonathan Bailey, and other moments captured in the U.K. while working on Wicked.
Grande's return to social media comes a week after ET confirmed that she and husband Dalton Gomez had decided to end their marriage after two years. At the time, a source told ET that the pair -- who married in May 2021 -- "ultimately were just not a good fit."
Three days after the news of Gomez and Grande's split, another source confirmed that the singer is dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.
"Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun," the source said. "They didn't start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends."
Slater is married to Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a child with in November 2021. The source shared that she is "devastated" by the breakup with her husband.
Neither Grande nor Slater has yet to speak out about their relationship.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez 'Having a Hard Time After' Breakup
Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife 'Devastated' Amid Ariana Grande Romance
Ariana Grande Dating Ethan Slater: What to Know About the Tony Nominee