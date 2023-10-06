Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Settle Their Divorce

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced. ET has learned that the 30-year-old singer has settled her divorce from the 28-year-old real estate agent, more than two months after news of their separation broke.

Grande and Gomez had a prenup, and, as the latter is getting a payout there is no spousal support, ET has learned.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Gomez will receive $1,250,000 tax-free and half of the net proceeds from the sale his and Grande's L.A. home. Additionally, according to the outlet, Grande will pay up to $25,000 of Gomez's attorney's fees.

In July, a source confirmed to ET that Grande and Gomez had called it quits after two years of marriage. Then, two months later, both Grande and Gomez officially filed for divorce.

Grande cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing, and listed Feb. 20 as her and Gomez's date of separation.

Amid her split, Grande began dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, who is going through his own divorce from Lilly Jay.

"Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances," a source told ET. "He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved."

The same source said of Grande, "She's trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out, [but] their relationship is still progressing."

As for Gomez, a source told ET, "He is dating a little bit and a lot of girls are giving Dalton attention. He is not completely over his relationship with Ariana, but he is doing his best to move forward."

