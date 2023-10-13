Things have been going well between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater since their romance was revealed back in July.

A source tells ET that the Wicked co-stars are "on the same page" and "still very excited about their relationship," amid their respective divorces. "Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking," the source adds. "Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

Slater officially filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lily Jay, on July 26. No specific reason for the divorce was released according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Slater married Jay, his former high school classmate, in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, last year. The news of the divorce filing came shortly after a source confirmed to ET that Grande and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, had separated after two years of marriage, noting that the pair -- who tied the knot in May 2021 -- "ultimately were just not a good fit."

As for Grande, she and Gomez settled their divorce earlier this month, more than two months after news of their separation broke.

Grande and Gomez had a prenup, and, as the latter is getting a payout, there is no spousal support, ET has learned.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, Gomez will receive $1,250,000 tax-free and half of the net proceeds from the sale of his and Grande's L.A. home. Additionally, according to the outlet, Grande will pay up to $25,000 of Gomez's attorney's fees.

Grande cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing, and listed Feb. 20 as her and Gomez's date of separation.

The source tells ET that Slater is "invested in developing his relationship with Ariana and her family" as he continues to be "a hands-on dad."

The source adds, "Ariana's family is of course, protective of her, but as long as she is happy and treated well, they will continue to support their relationship."

The latest update on Grande and Slater's romance comes after the couple was spotted enjoying a day together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, last month.

The couple appeared to do their best to keep a low profile during their Disney day, but were spotted by eagle-eyed fans who reported the sighting to DeuxMoi. In photos published by the site, Grande and Slater appear to be pictured from behind wearing black hoodies and baseball hats. DeuxMoi also reports that Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, was with them.

While the London-based production of Wicked remains halted amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Slater is back home in New York City after being cast in the upcoming Broadway revival of Spamalot.

Slater's role as The Historian/Prince Herbert will mark his first return to the stage since starring as SpongeBob Squarepants in SpongeBob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical in 2017. For his work in the play, the 31-year-old was nominated for a Tony Award.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a preview for the production, Slater called the Monty Python oeuvre "the holy grail of comedy for me as a kid."

"I remember yelling, 'It's just a flesh wound' and 'Who are you who are so wise in the ways of science' running through the hallways of elementary school," he added.

Joining Slater is Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, who is returning to the production as The Lady of the Lake, James Monroe Iglehar, who is returning at King Arthur, Christopher Fitzgerald, who is joining the cast at Patsy, Jimmy Smagula, returning as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie, making his return as Sir Robin, and Nik Walker, who is returning as Sir Galahad.

"Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake," the release for the production reads. "SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon."

During its original Broadway run, Spamalot won three Tony Awards. Slater and the rest of the cast will take the stage beginning Oct. 31. Opening night for the production will be Nov. 16 at the James Theater in New York City.

