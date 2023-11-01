Ariana Grande made a special visit to the Broadway stage to support her rumored boyfriend, Ethan Slater, who is currently starring in the revival of the Tony Award-winning musical Spamalot at the St. James Theatre in New York City.

On Oct. 31, the 31-year-old singer was seen exiting the play with a friend who was dressed in a costume reminiscent of the knights from the show. Grande, in her own regal attire, donned robes and a paper Spamalot crown. She carried the show's Playbill as she left the theater after its first preview. The musical is set to officially open on Nov. 16.

Grande was seen leaving the show saying, "I don’t want anybody to get hurt, I’m sorry my love," as fans tried to take photos with her.

Their rumored romance was first reported back in July, a period during which Grande was in the process of finalizing her divorce from Dalton Gomez. The divorce was officially concluded on Oct. 6. Slater officially split from wife Lilly Jay on July 26.

With the singer having settled her divorce in early October, it seems she's making the most of her time with her rumored Broadway boyfriend.

The two were recently spotted smiling and laughing over dinner at the MO Lounge, a lavish NYC hot spot located inside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, are seen enjoying some drinks together at a private corner table, and showing some PDA as they looked out over the city.

This outing came almost exactly a month after Grande and Slater enjoyed a day together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 22.

The two appeared to do their best to keep a low profile during their Disney day, but were spotted by eagle-eyed fans who reported the sighting to DeuxMoi. In photos published by the site, Grande and Slater appear to be pictured from behind wearing black hoodies and baseball hats.

A source told ET that things have been going well between Grande and Slater, noting that the pair are "on the same page" and "still very excited about their relationship."

"Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking," the source shared. "Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

