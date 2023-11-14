Patti LaBelle is an undeniable music icon, and she's more than happy to share some advice with younger artists.

The Godmother of Soul walked the red carpet at the CMT Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music event in Nashville, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about being recognized at the event for her contribution as a groundbreaking female artist.

"It's special! I mean, I'm here with Tanya Tucker and Sheryl Crow and all these wonderful people," LaBelle marveled, adding that it feels good "just knowing that we make a difference."

In fact, LaBelle says she's often called upon to lend an ear or dispense advice.

"They do they call me for information. I'm the OG, I'm 79, and all my little girls like Ledisi and Fantasia and Beyoncé... and Ariana Grande... they all call me," LaBelle said, "for information about things that they're going through, that I've been through."

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

"So I hope that I can always give information to my babies," the iconic diva added with a smile. "Because that's what I do."

LaBelle also addressed her trip to Las Vegas earlier this year to see Usher in concert, and she revealed how she almost played a role in the "Love in This Club" singer's career trajectory.

"Back in the day, he wanted me and my husband [Armstead Edwards] to manage him," LaBelle recalled. "A long time ago, he and his mother came to Philly, and I'm sorry we didn't."

"But then again, if we would have, he wouldn't be doing, probably, what he's doing," she added. "Everything happens for a reason."

One thing Usher is set to do is headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11, 2024, and LaBelle has a solid prediction for how the performance is going to go: "He's gonna bust it up!"

The CMT Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music special airs Nov. 15.

