Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Mourn the Loss of Drummer Aaron Spears

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are mourning the loss of their former drummer Aaron Spears.

The drummer's wife, Jessica Spears, shared the tragic news of Spears’ passing on his Instagram account on Monday, leaving fans, friends, and fellow musicians devastated.

Spears, who was 47 years old, had built a remarkable career and a reputation as an incredible drummer, having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Usher, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and Miley Cyrus. He was recognized for his outstanding contributions and received a GRAMMY nomination in 2004 for his work on Usher's album, Confessions.

Upon hearing the news, Bieber took to his Instagram Stories to express his deep sorrow, writing, "We lost a beautiful man and inspiration to all of us drummers. @aspears prayers for your family and loved ones, you will be remembered and celebrated."

Grande, who also worked with Spears, initially commented on Jessica's post, expressing that she was "heartbroken." She later shared a more detailed tribute on her Instagram Stories, celebrating Spears’ exceptional spirit and kindness.

"We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron," Grande wrote. "The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together. Thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always. I will miss your hugs. You are so, so loved and will be so very missed."

Travis Barker, the drummer of the iconic band Blink-182 and a friend and colleague of Spears, also reacted to the news with a heartfelt comment on the Instagram announcement. He wrote, "I have no words. I love you so much, my brother, and will miss you. This doesn't seem real."

