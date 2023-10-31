News

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Mourn the Loss of Drummer Aaron Spears

Ariana Grande Justin Bieber
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
By Anthony Dominic
Published: 7:09 AM PDT, October 31, 2023

The musicians spoke out about the passing of their friend and former drummer.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are mourning the loss of their former drummer Aaron Spears.

The drummer's wife, Jessica Spears, shared the tragic news of Spears’ passing on his Instagram account on Monday, leaving fans, friends, and fellow musicians devastated.

Spears, who was 47 years old, had built a remarkable career and a reputation as an incredible drummer, having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Usher, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and Miley Cyrus. He was recognized for his outstanding contributions and received a GRAMMY nomination in 2004 for his work on Usher's album, Confessions.

Upon hearing the news, Bieber took to his Instagram Stories to express his deep sorrow, writing, "We lost a beautiful man and inspiration to all of us drummers. @aspears prayers for your family and loved ones, you will be remembered and celebrated." 

Instagram

Grande, who also worked with Spears, initially commented on Jessica's post, expressing that she was "heartbroken." She later shared a more detailed tribute on her Instagram Stories, celebrating Spears’ exceptional spirit and kindness.

Instagram

"We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron," Grande wrote. "The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together. Thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always. I will miss your hugs. You are so, so loved and will be so very missed." 

Instagram

Travis Barker, the drummer of the iconic band Blink-182 and a friend and colleague of Spears, also reacted to the news with a heartfelt comment on the Instagram announcement. He wrote, "I have no words. I love you so much, my brother, and will miss you. This doesn't seem real." 

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Hudson Says She and Matthew Perry 'Talked Endlessly' About Love

News

Kate Hudson Says She and Matthew Perry 'Talked Endlessly' About Love

'Friends' Cast Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry for the First Time After His Death

News

'Friends' Cast Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry for the First Time After His Death

'Friends' Fans Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry Outside Sitcom's Apartment

News

'Friends' Fans Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry Outside Sitcom's Apartment

'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Share Emotional Reactions to Len Goodman Tribute (Exclusive)

TV

'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Share Emotional Reactions to Len Goodman Tribute (Exclusive)

'DWTS': Maksim Chmerkovskiy and More on Emotional Len Goodman Tribute

TV

'DWTS': Maksim Chmerkovskiy and More on Emotional Len Goodman Tribute

Related Photos
Stars We've Lost in 2023
32 Photos
Stars We've Lost in 2023

 

Tags: