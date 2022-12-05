Simu Liu Goes Instagram Official With Allison Hsu

Simu Liu has a new lady love in his life! The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star took to Instagram over the weekend to make things social media official with girlfriend Allison Hsu.

Dressed in their best ugly Christmas sweaters, Liu shared a photo of him and Hsu at the Violent Night premiere. The pair was all smiles as they posed for pics on the carpet.

"Pictured: two asians in front of santa’s crotch 🎅🏻," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

The post was met with plenty of comments, including one from Olivia Munn, who wrote, "Cuuuuuute 💚❤️💚❤️," and reporter Melody Hahm, who already coined a couple name for the pair, "Allimu. Silli. Need to workshop these. 💗."

Last month, Hsu posted a pic of the pair, sharing a cozied-up snap of her and Liu at a BLACKPINK concert. In the photo, Liu wrapped his arm around his new girlfriend, who looked happy as ever in the sweet shot. Simply captioning the pic with a smiley face, Hsu's post received some love from Liu, who commented, "Omg can’t believe I got a photo with the girl from PopCrave."

Liu's relationship with Hsu comes less than two months after he revealed that he had recently split from Senior Year's Jade Bender. The pair made their carpet debut at the 2022 ESPY Awards in late July, and stepped out for several public appearances, the last being a date night at the Bullet Train premiere in August.

Speaking about his mental health at the Dreamforce 2022 conference in San Francisco in September, the Kim's Convenience actor said he was "learning" to prioritize himself amid his breakup with Bender.

Per SFGate.com, the revelation came after he was asked a question about mental health by Salesforce executive vice president Jody Kohner.

After pointing to a September post on Liu’s Instagram about his process of "prioritizing [his] health" and starting therapy, Kohner asked the actor how he was doing.

"I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was," Liu shared at the time. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself."

He continued, "I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s OK, I’ll be OK."

