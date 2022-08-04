Simu Liu Says Meeting Brad Pitt Was the 'Greatest Moment of My Life'
'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Reacts to Breakout Success in 'THE YEA…
‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Changes Plea to Guilty in Fraud Case | Th…
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Reset, Refuel and Treat Your Body Right After a Long Weekend
'The Woman King' Official Trailer
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Simu Liu isn't holding his feelings in about meeting Brad Pitt. The 33-year-old Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star shared an adorable tweet on Wednesday about running into the 58-year-old actor at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.
"I think that maybe this was the greatest moment of my life," Liu wrote alongside a pic of him with Pitt. "Yes definitely that's it right there, sorry mom."
Liu also shared the photo on Instagram, writing, "There is life before meeting Brad Pitt and then life after. So basically it’s all downhill from here."
The comments section of Liu's Instagram post was flooded with remarks from fans, but it was Chelsea Handler who had the best response to the actor's meeting.
"Are you guys holding hands in this pic?" she asked, to which Liu replied, "@chelseahandler I’m cupping his cheek 🍑"
Liu often shares sweet moments of himself meeting other celebrities whom he looks up to. In May, he posted a photo of himself with Alicia Keys, writing, "In awe of this walking embodiment of grace and class. It was a pleasure meeting Alicia at her Met Gala after party, during which she was an exceptionally gracious host and delivered a transcendent performance for her guests. Her aura, her spirit, and her voice are all simply divine. I’m such a massive fan of all that she stands for!"
Pitt, meanwhile, opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner at the premiere of his movie on Monday night about someone he's a big fan of -- his 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh. When asked about a recent video posted by choreographer Hamilton Evans of the teen and her dance class at the Millennium Dance Complex, Pitt gushed about her talent.
"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," Pitt said of his daughter's passion for performing. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."
Pitt also said that he loves when his children with ex Angelina Jolie "find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."
RELATED CONTENT:
Brad Pitt's Best Action Films, From 'Fight Club' to 'Bullet Train'
Brad Pitt on How Pottery Became His Pandemic Hobby (Exclusive)
Joey King Reveals the Most Surprising Thing About Co-Star Brad Pitt