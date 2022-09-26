Simu Liu is battling through a tough breakup. During an appearance at the Dreamforce 2022 conference in San Francisco last week, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star shared that he recently split from his lady love.

According to SFGate.com, the revelation came after he was asked a question about mental health by Salesforce executive vice president Jody Kohner.

After pointing to a September post on Liu’s Instagram about his process of "prioritizing [his] health" and starting therapy, Kohner asked the actor how he was doing.

"I’m OK, I’m OK," he replied, before delving into the news. "I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself.”

He continued, "I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s OK, I’ll be OK."

News of Liu's breakup comes just two months after he made his red carpet debut with Senior Year's Jade Bender, during an appearance at the 2022 ESPY Awards in late July.

They've made a few public appearances since, most recently stepping out together for a date night at the Bullet Train premiere last month.

Liu and Bender were first linked in June when they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together.

ET has reached out to Liu's rep for comment.

Earlier this month, the Canadian actor reflected on the first anniversary of Shang-Chi's release, sharing how his life had changed -- both for better and for worse -- amid the newfound fame.

"Exactly one year ago, this little movie came out and completely changed my life," Liu wrote. "It's been nothing short of the absolute best ride… but after having some time to reflect I know that this life also comes at a massive cost."

"I was suddenly catapulted into a stratosphere I had no business being in, and was woefully unprepared to deal with the mental ramifications of a life lived in public," he continued. "I felt like I was riding the hell out of the learning curve, crushing all my talk show appearances and interviews, but I was also neglecting to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health."

Liu went on to share that he nearly worked himself to exhaustion in the months since the Marvel film's release, having shot four movies, currently shooting a fifth and publishing a memoir -- all of which he said were a result of his obsession with "taking up space and representing for my community."

"I worked nearly myself to exhaustion," the Kim's Convenience actor added. "And while I am SO proud of my achievements and my work ethic, I know that moving forward something has to change."

He concluded, "So today on the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi I'm especially excited because I'm in therapy and prioritizing my health. I'm healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I'm on my way to becoming a good and decent man."

