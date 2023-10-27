Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Taylor Swift leads this week's releases with her much-anticipated 1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of the 2014 album for which she won the GRAMMY for Album of the Year.

"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long."

She continued, "This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest hour. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you."

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Still Believe in Love" – Mary J. Blige feat Vado

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You Could Start A Cult" – Niall Horan & Lizzy McAlpine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Slow Dancing (FRNK Remix)" – V of BTS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Blue Christmas" – Kane Brown with Elvis Presley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"ILL WHAT I BLEED" – Kid Cudi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

DANSE MACABRE – Duran Duran

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Big FU" – David Guetta with Ayra Starr & Lil Durk

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"If It’s Time" – Simu Liu

Stream it now: Spotify

A Tribute to The Judds

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Who’s Gonna Hear Their Wish?" – The Goo Goo Dolls

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"What Just Happened" – The Kid LAROI

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"A Love Song" – Lady A

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Holding on to Us" – Leslie Odom, Jr.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Chronicles of a Diamond – Black Pumas

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Heart Still Beating" – Nathan Dawe & Bebe Rexha

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Who We Used To Be – James Blunt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Superbloom – Kimberly Perry

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN – SEVENTEEN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Larger Than Life – Brent Faiyaz

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"To Be A Man" – Dax feat Darius Rucker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You Never Visit Me (Remix)" – Masego feat Wale & Envy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Different Kind of Beautiful" – Alec Benjamin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Don’t Know" – Catie Turner

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Alcohol" – X Ambassadors feat BRELAND

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dreamteam" – Galantis & Neon Trees

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Underestimate Me" – Maggie Rose

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Paying For It" – Levi Hummon feat Walker Hayes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Whiskey On The Wall" – Chayce Beckham

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Roses" – Valencia Grace

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Need U Tonite" – Breez Kennedy feat Genia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

“Evidence" – Lo Moon

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

PRAYERS & PARANOIA – SIPHO.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"at the end of the world" – Daniel Leggs

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Talk Saxy" – RIIZE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

