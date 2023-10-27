Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Taylor Swift leads this week's releases with her much-anticipated 1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of the 2014 album for which she won the GRAMMY for Album of the Year.
"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long."
She continued, "This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest hour. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you."
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Still Believe in Love" – Mary J. Blige feat Vado
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Could Start A Cult" – Niall Horan & Lizzy McAlpine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Slow Dancing (FRNK Remix)" – V of BTS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Blue Christmas" – Kane Brown with Elvis Presley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ILL WHAT I BLEED" – Kid Cudi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
DANSE MACABRE – Duran Duran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Big FU" – David Guetta with Ayra Starr & Lil Durk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"If It’s Time" – Simu Liu
Stream it now: Spotify
A Tribute to The Judds
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Who’s Gonna Hear Their Wish?" – The Goo Goo Dolls
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"What Just Happened" – The Kid LAROI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"A Love Song" – Lady A
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Holding on to Us" – Leslie Odom, Jr.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Chronicles of a Diamond – Black Pumas
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Heart Still Beating" – Nathan Dawe & Bebe Rexha
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Who We Used To Be – James Blunt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Superbloom – Kimberly Perry
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN – SEVENTEEN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Larger Than Life – Brent Faiyaz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"To Be A Man" – Dax feat Darius Rucker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Never Visit Me (Remix)" – Masego feat Wale & Envy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Different Kind of Beautiful" – Alec Benjamin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Don’t Know" – Catie Turner
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Alcohol" – X Ambassadors feat BRELAND
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dreamteam" – Galantis & Neon Trees
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Underestimate Me" – Maggie Rose
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Paying For It" – Levi Hummon feat Walker Hayes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Whiskey On The Wall" – Chayce Beckham
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Roses" – Valencia Grace
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Need U Tonite" – Breez Kennedy feat Genia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Evidence" – Lo Moon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
PRAYERS & PARANOIA – SIPHO.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"at the end of the world" – Daniel Leggs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Talk Saxy" – RIIZE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RELATED CONTENT: