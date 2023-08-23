The Best Nintendo Switch Games of 2023 So Far: 'Mario Kart 8', 'Tears of the Kingdom' and More
Remember how Super Mario Odyssey had us jumping around in joy, or when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had us duking it out with Nintendo characters every time we picked the system up? The Nintendo Switch has been on a roll since it first hit our living rooms and backpacks.
And the company hasn't slowed down when it comes to exciting games. So far in 2023, Switch games have brought the sizzle and there are tons of new games marching toward a Switch release through the end of this year. Hit after hit, ports of great games on other consoles, and even new expansions for games we already love are on the way. It’s about to get a lot harder to decide what to buy. All told, there are a ton of great titles out there, with platformers as vibrant as a bag of Skittles, RPGs ready for us to sink hundreds of hours into, and everything in between.
Really, the Switch's catalog reads like a gamer's dream diary. Whether you're the type who likes to dive into cozy puzzle worlds with a cup of tea or someone who's all about heart-racing, button-mashing action, there's something in the Switch’s huge library just for you. But with so many games to choose from, deciding what to play next is tough. Which games are the cream of the crop and which are better left bought at a discount? That's where we come in: We chatted with Goombas, dodged a blue shell or two, and emerged with a list of some of the best Switch games you can buy right now.
So, if you're looking for the next gem to grace your Switch library, we've got your back. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can add to your collection today.
The Best Nintendo Switch Games of 2023
Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters.
The first Pokémon game for the Switch combines the essence of the classic Game Boy game Pokémon Yellow with innovative features from Pokémon Go. Players can even throw Poké Balls using Joy-Con controllers and use the Poké Ball Plus to carry Pokémon on-the-go.
In his grandest 3D journey yet, Mario chases Bowser across diverse worlds beyond the Mushroom Kingdom. With his new ally, Cappy, Mario can inhabit almost any character, diving into both inventive 3D terrains and nostalgic 2D platforming.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has an impressive roster of over 74 characters from Nintendo and beyond, allowing face-offs like Pikachu vs. Solid Snake. It's the most expansive Smash game with a deep single-player narrative that ensures even solo players are captivated for hours.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe refreshes its Wii U predecessor with added characters, stages and enhanced controls. It also introduces the whimsical Peachette and features co-op so the whole family can play together.
This RPG features eight intertwining narratives with unique art, compelling characters. Choose your protagonist, delve into their four-chapter arc, and explore all eight players' storylines to complete their unique timelines.
Splatoon 3 plunges players into vibrant turf wars as squid-human hybrids face off against undersea enemies. Dive into both single-player and multiplayer arenas, wielding an arsenal of ink-splashing weapons and tools to see who can take the turf for themselves.
Super Mario Maker 2 lets fans create their own Mario levels. There are also countless user-made online levels. The game also contains its first-ever story mode with over 100 stages to complete as well as various challenges.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expands the massive world of Hyrule, dives deeper into its narrative, and introduces bigger dungeons, weapon crafting and detailed building mechanics. It’s one of the best games the Switch has to offer.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses combines satisfying turn-based battles with social mechanics. Players choose a house at a fictional school and get to know their classmates dearly while heading out on the battlefield in this fantasy adventure.
Metroid Prime Remastered brings this GameCube adventure to the Switch with revamped graphics and a modernized control system. Players take on the role of Nintendo's legendary bounty hunter, armed with an ever-expanding set of combat and navigation tools.
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition boasts a gripping narrative with a massive world to explore and characters players won't forget. Originally debuting on the Wii, it now stands as a top-tier RPG choice on the Switch.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a pair of Mario adventures that complement each other. Originally a Wii U gem, 3D World offers 2D and 3D platforming and added features, while Bowser’s Fury is a compact open-world Mario experience.
This revamped collection of the GBA classics modernizes the experience with updated 3D visuals, reimagined soundtracks, voiceovers, animated clips, and online gameplay. It's a must-have for strategy aficionados on the Switch.
The latest Animal Crossing entry lets players befriend animal neighbors on an island while collecting furniture, clothing, bugs and other goodies. It's the perfect social simulator, chock-full of things to do, see and work toward.
