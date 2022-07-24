For one final day, Samsung's Black Friday in July sale is offering some of the tech retailer's lowest prices of the year. If you’re looking to refresh your electronics or appliances this summer, the Samsung deals right now are too good to ignore — especially if you didn't check everything off your shopping list during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

With deep discounts taking more than 50% off, the Samsung sale is marking down TVs, tablets, and even the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Most of these Samsung deals are only available until midnight on Sunday, July 24, so we've scoured Samsung's site to bring you the best savings before the sale officially ends.

Shop all Samsung deals

Escape the summer heat with a quality TV and sound system that will immerse your friends and family in a cinematic experience right from your home. You can save up to $1,000 on Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs and take $4,000 off 8K Smart TVs to get the best view from every seat and vividly realistic 3D sound. Even the newest 2022 Frame TV is impressively marked down by up to $800 off for the first time.

From TVs to washing machines, shop the best deals from the Samsung Sale below.

Samsung TV Deals

As part of its Black Friday in July event, Samsung continues to offer its best deal on the Frame TV with savings up to $1,000 depending on the size you choose. The Frame transforms to art when you're not watching TV and showcases everything in stunning 4K resolution.

Samsung Tablet and Galaxy Phone Deals

If you've been eyeing the newest Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can get up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit and bring the price down to $200. Also, if you have a device you're looking to trade in, get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for as low as $100 or the Galaxy Z Fold3 for $1,400 off right now.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get a free memory upgrade and save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,300 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade. $1,050 $300 Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get a free memory upgrade and up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit. $850 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The Galaxy Z Fold3 delivers PC-like productivity, but folds in your palm for portability. Flex mode provides multidimensional experience, so you can do things faster, better and more efficiently. $1,800 $400 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds Live and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit. $1,550 $725 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Samsung Appliance Deals

The Samsung savings event is also one of the best appliance sales happening this weekend with hundreds of dollars off washers and dryers, slide-in ranges, dishwashers, and even air purifiers. Save up to $1,100 on a new washer and dryer set to upgrade laundry day. Samsung's washers and dryers come equipped with WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience.

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Save even more when you pair this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with another eligible appliance. In addition to being eligible for local energy rebates, you can also choose from multiple colors and finishes to customize the door panels. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites. $4,099 $2,999 Buy Now

