Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be officially over, but there are still tons of post-Prime Day TV deals going on now to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. If you've been on the hunt for a brand-new smart TV for your living room or bedroom, you can now find deep discounts on high-performance models, like the popular Samsung Frame TV.

You can watch your favorite shows and movies on a new smart TV with 4k resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound and feel like you're right in the action. Now, take advantage of Amazon post-Prime Day deals on top-selling tech brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG.

If you're looking to further upgrade your TV set-up, check out the best deals still happening on the most advanced streaming devices. And, be sure to check out Amazon post-Prime Day tech deals to score on tech gadgets for your home.

