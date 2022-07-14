Shopping

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 TV Deals Still Live — Shop Samsung, Fire TVs, LG and More

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on TVs — Shop Samsung, Fire TVs and More
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be officially over, but there are still tons of post-Prime Day TV deals going on now to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. If you've been on the hunt for a brand-new smart TV for your living room or bedroom, you can now find deep discounts on high-performance models, like the popular Samsung Frame TV.

You can watch your favorite shows and movies on a new smart TV with 4k resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound and feel like you're right in the action. Now, take advantage of Amazon post-Prime Day deals on top-selling tech brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG. 

If you're looking to further upgrade your TV set-up, check out the best deals still happening on the most advanced streaming devices. And, be sure to check out Amazon post-Prime Day tech deals to score on tech gadgets for your home.  

Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. Choose from a variety of streaming services and access all of your favorite content. 

$170$100
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. Right now, you can score 45% off. 

$510$350
Samsung 55" Frame TV
Samsung 55" Frame TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" Frame TV

The Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art when you're not watching TV. You don't want to miss out on this deal. 

$1,398$1,198
Samsung 65" 4K UHD Smart TV
Samsung 65" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" 4K UHD Smart TV

This sleek Samsung TV allows you to match your TV to your decor, artwork, and more with Ambient Mode+.

$800$648
LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV
LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG OLED A1 Series 55" Alexa 4K Smart TV

Watch your content come to life with vibrant colors, lifelike visuals, and outstanding sound.

$1,300$947
TCL 40" Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40" Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 40" Smart LED Roku TV

With over 38,400 global ratings, this TCL Smart TV is the perfect addition to your living room or bedroom.

$350$220
Hisense 50" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Hisense 50" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Amazon
Hisense 50" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

This Hisense TV is built with Motion Rate 120 image processing technology that allows you to watch fast-paced sports, movies, and more without any lag.

$450$280
Sony 48" Master Series Bravia OLED Smart TV
Sony 48" Master Series Bravia OLED Smart TV
Amazon
Sony 48" Master Series Bravia OLED Smart TV

Reviewers love the Sony Bravia OLED TV for its outstanding picture quality. Plus, it's a great option for gamers as it features Sony's Game Mode. 

$998$800
Samsung 65" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Samsung 65" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

This Samsung 65" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV is built with object tracking sound to give you realistic 3D audio. 

$1,598$1,098
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV

Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. Plus, you have instant access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

$2,500$1,600

