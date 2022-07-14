Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 TV Deals Still Live — Shop Samsung, Fire TVs, LG and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be officially over, but there are still tons of post-Prime Day TV deals going on now to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. If you've been on the hunt for a brand-new smart TV for your living room or bedroom, you can now find deep discounts on high-performance models, like the popular Samsung Frame TV.
You can watch your favorite shows and movies on a new smart TV with 4k resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound and feel like you're right in the action. Now, take advantage of Amazon post-Prime Day deals on top-selling tech brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG.
If you're looking to further upgrade your TV set-up, check out the best deals still happening on the most advanced streaming devices. And, be sure to check out Amazon post-Prime Day tech deals to score on tech gadgets for your home.
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. Choose from a variety of streaming services and access all of your favorite content.
Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. Right now, you can score 45% off.
The Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art when you're not watching TV. You don't want to miss out on this deal.
This sleek Samsung TV allows you to match your TV to your decor, artwork, and more with Ambient Mode+.
Watch your content come to life with vibrant colors, lifelike visuals, and outstanding sound.
With over 38,400 global ratings, this TCL Smart TV is the perfect addition to your living room or bedroom.
This Hisense TV is built with Motion Rate 120 image processing technology that allows you to watch fast-paced sports, movies, and more without any lag.
Reviewers love the Sony Bravia OLED TV for its outstanding picture quality. Plus, it's a great option for gamers as it features Sony's Game Mode.
This Samsung 65" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV is built with object tracking sound to give you realistic 3D audio.
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. Plus, you have instant access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.
