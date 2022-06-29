The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals 2022: Early Deals on Streaming Devices and Fire TVs
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here but you don't have to wait until July to shop for incredible streaming device deals. If you’ve been looking forward to the major shopping event of 2022, which is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, make sure you can catch up on all of your favorite shows and movies from the comfort of your home by taking advantage of early Prime Day Deals. Upgrade your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices deals from Amazon, Apple and Roku this week.
Even Amazon's most advanced streaming device to date, the Fire TV Cube, is on sale. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs.
Best Streaming Device Deals:
Upgrade your streaming device to the 2021 Apple TV 4K .
The Roku Express 4K Plus offers a wide variety of streaming options for a low price. Get Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV, plus the ability to use Apple Airplay all with one handy little device.
Hook your family up with this Roku streaming stick. They can catch up on all their favorite shows with ease.
This Roku device features four internal speakers and Dolby Audio.
TiVo is also in the streaming game with its TiVo Stream 4K. It includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock plus many more.
With the ESPN app on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can watch all the games from the comfort of your home.
Amazon's hands-free entertainment Fire TV cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience.
Get true-to-life picture quality and rich, brilliant colors with support for 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision. Amazon currently has the smart TV on sale for 40% off.
