Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals are Live Now: The 25 Best Early Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping

By Wesley Horvath‍
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 June 21
If you've been anxiously waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to start on July 12, you're in luck because Amazon just kicked off the Prime Day sale event early. With over 5,000 early Prime Day deals discounting highly rated products, you can start saving on home essentials, electronics, fashion and plenty of other items.

Ahead of the 48-hour Prime Day savings event, Amazon has dropped some of the first early Prime Day deals, mostly on its own devices as well as Amazon-branded wardrobe pieces. These early Prime Day deals are exclusive for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign-up for an Amazon Prime free trial to test it out before Prime Day 2022 officially starts.

Whether you're looking for a portable air conditioner, a housewarming gift, or you just need a new pair of leggings to stock your wardrobe with, we've found an early deal for it. We’ll be updating this story throughout the the next couple weeks, as Amazon is set to drop more deals in the lead-up to Prime Day. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals available right now. 

Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $75 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$250$175
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Amazon
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. 

$150$75
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker

The author has a JBL Clip 4, and can attest that this dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker really comes in handy when you're going to the beach or just jamming in the shower. 

$80$60
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$180
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm

With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it's easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits you.

$499$429

Best Early Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this summer, there are hundreds of early Amazon Prime Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.

Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Amazon
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This blender's dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade make cleanup a breeze. 

$50$31
Dreo TwinCool 12,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner
Dreo TwinCool 12,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Dreo TwinCool 12,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner

Keep your bedroom nice and cool during the summer heat with this portable air conditioner, which also has dehumidifying features.

$670$594
GE Convection Toaster Oven
GE Convection Toaster Oven
Amazon
GE Convection Toaster Oven

Use the GE Convection Toaster Oven to start prepping your favorite meals (or try out that recipe you've had bookmarked for the past few months).

$149$99
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$899$799
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter
Amazon
Levoit Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter

Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up your summer with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens. 

$90$70
Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan with Remote
Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan with Remote
Amazon
Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan with Remote

This oscillating tower fan has 4 different speeds and 4 different modes to keep you cool and relaxed this summer.

$70$60

Amazon Device and Fire TV Deals

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the early Prime Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.

Insignia 50" Class F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Insignia 50" Class F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 50" Class F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV

Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.

$430$300
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$90
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Score this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

$370$200
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

If you don't have an Amazon Alexa-enabled smart TV, you can use the Amazon Fire TV Stick to ask Alexa to find episodes and movies for you. Plus, you get access to more than 200,000 free movies and TV episodes from streaming various streaming apps.

$40$25
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini

Add the Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit to your outdoor space. This weather-resistant security camera kit includes an outdoor Blink camera and a free Blink Mini.

$135$100
Luna Controller
Luna Controller
Amazon
Luna Controller

The Amazon Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC. 

$70$40
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen - Certified Refurbished
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen - Certified Refurbished

Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.

$90$53

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals

Check out early sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel. 

28 Palms Men's 6" Inseam Tropical Print Swim Trunk
28 Palms Mens 6" Inseam Tropical Print Swim Trunk
Amazon
28 Palms Men's 6" Inseam Tropical Print Swim Trunk

Pick your favorite tropical design, then you'll be ready to set off on your beach getaway this summer.

$45$12
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals
Amazon
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals

Step out in these cute braided sandals with heels before your meet your friends for brunch.

$70$60
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym. 

$30$18
Coastal Blue Control One Piece Swimsuit
Coastal Blue Control One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Coastal Blue Control One Piece Swimsuit

Try a fun tropical print swimsuit this summer.

$99$24
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Muscle Tank T-Shirt 2-Pack
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Muscle Tank T-Shirt 2-Pack
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Muscle Tank T-Shirt 2-Pack

Stay cool while you exercise in the summer heat. 

$20$17
28 Palms Men's Relaxed-Fit Camp Shirt
28 Palms Men's Relaxed-Fit Camp Shirt
Amazon
28 Palms Men's Relaxed-Fit Camp Shirt

Lightweight button-down shirts are perfect for the summer months. Wear it with a casual pair of shorts to your next beach vacation or dress it up with some khakis and grab some dinner.

$54$20
28 Palms Loose-Fit Silk/Rayon Tie Front Topical Vacation Crop Top
28 Palms Loose-Fit Silk/Rayon Tie Front Topical Vacation Crop Top
Amazon
28 Palms Loose-Fit Silk/Rayon Tie Front Topical Vacation Crop Top

Everyone needs a cute summery crop top to include on their summer vacation packing list.

$35$10
Amazon Essentials 3/4 Padded Cycling Tight
Amazon Essentials 3/4 Padded Cycling Tight
Amazon
Amazon Essentials 3/4 Padded Cycling Tight

These capri leggings from Amazon Essentials are great for all your warm-weather workouts. 

$27$23

