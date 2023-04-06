Spring makes it the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to enjoy the upcoming warmer months. While you're starting to fill your wardrobe with spring fashion pieces like chic lightweight dresses and stylish sandals, let's not forget about handbags! With Amazon deals, you can save big on favorite brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and many more.

You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any spring look.

Below, shop the best designer bag deals at Amazon below for Spring 2023.

Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag This classic Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag is designed with crossgrain leather, plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from all at a great price point. $328 $158 Shop Now

Michael Kors Tote Amazon Michael Kors Tote You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save now on any of the four different color options. $198 $146 Shop Now

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $149 $60 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

