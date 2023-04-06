Shopping

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon To Shop for Spring — Coach, Kate Spade and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Designer Bags on sale at Amazon
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Spring makes it the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to enjoy the upcoming warmer months. While you're starting to fill your wardrobe with spring fashion pieces like chic lightweight dresses and stylish sandals, let's not forget about handbags! With Amazon deals, you can save big on favorite brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and many more.

You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any spring look. 

Below, shop the best designer bag deals at Amazon below for Spring 2023. 

ALDO Jerilini Top Handle Bag
ALDO Jerilini Top Handle Bag
Amazon
ALDO Jerilini Top Handle Bag

Aldo's cute chic purse will upgrade your spring look.

$75$45
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag

This classic Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag is designed with crossgrain leather, plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from all at a great price point.

$328$158
The Sak Bolinas Leather Satchel
The Sak Bolinas Leather Satchel
Amazon
The Sak Bolinas Leather Satchel

You will be ready for work or play with this leather The Sak Bolinas Satchel.

$239$161
Michael Kors Tote
Michael Kors Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Tote

You can get the signature Michael Kors tote and save now on any of the four different color options. 

$198$146
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Katy Satchel In Signature Canvas

This Signature bag features coated canvas and smooth leather to complement any outfit. 

$181$154
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody

This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. 

$138$68
Kate Spade New York Spencer Double Zip Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Spencer Double Zip Dome Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Spencer Double Zip Dome Crossbody

This crossbody bag combines spring tones with a new style. 

$198$86
Coach Rowan File Bag
Coach Rowan File Bag
Amazon
Coach Rowan File Bag

This coach crossbody is the perfect size and very high quality if you're always on the go. 

$178$165
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.

$388$280
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder
Amazon
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder

This elegant bag can be dressed up or down for any spring occasion. 

$160$139
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Crossbody Leather Handbag

The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a day of travel.

$99$76
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$149$60
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag

This lightweight and roomy Vera Bradley tote can be used as a work bag, a travel companion, or an everyday tote.

$155$71
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag

This Camilla Backpack has it all — it's a convertible backpack, shoulder bag, and tote with enough space for a 13-inch laptop, planner, and other necessities.

$138$121

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save 75% on New Spring Handbags

Celeb-Loved JW PEI Handbags Are Available Now In New Styles For Spring

The 15 Best Jumpsuits and Rompers for Spring 2023

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off Right Now

22 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Spring Long

The 22 Best Sandals to Add To Your Spring Wardrobe

The Best Spring Perfumes for Women from Dior, Ellis Brooklyn and More

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now