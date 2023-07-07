Amazon Prime Day 2023 is kicking off in just a few days on Tuesday, July 11. With the annual mega-sale event comes Black Friday-level discounts across a wide range of household essentials, including Dyson vacuums and air purifying fans.

Right now, you can score early Prime Day discounts up to 30% on Dyson's powerful cleaning gadgets. Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save on high-quality Dyson vacuums and bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers at Amazon.

The best way to prep for Prime Day is by getting a Prime membership — so by the time the sale officially stats, you’ll be ready to go. You can try out Amazon’s 30-day free trial now and get access to more of the early deals too.

Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums and slim upright options, any chore can become easier than ever. Dyson's most powerful vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so don't miss out on snapping up these Amazon Prime Day deals. Ahead, shop all the best Dyson deals available at Amazon now.

Best Prime Day Dyson Vacuum Deals

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $379 $349 Shop Now

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. This early Prime Day deal is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home. $950 $679 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Dyson Air Purifier and Fan Deals

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

