Amazon is now offering a steep discount on AirPods Max. Designed with memory foam ear cushions, the noise-cancelling headphones not only offer high quality sound, but also high quality comfort. All colorways of Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones are $99 off, bringing the AirPods Max down to their lowest price this year.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿. $549 $450 Shop Now

While you won't see any AirPods on sale directly from Apple, Amazon has the best deals on Apple products, including more models of AirPods. Right now, Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are now just 99 cents away from their lowest price ever. You can grab a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for $200, matching the best price we've seen since Black Friday. There’s a good chance this deal will end soon, so we recommend snagging the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for less while you still can.

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. Twice as powerful as that of the first-gen model, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 33% more than the first generation earbuds.

You can also get nearly 40% off a new pair of second-gen AirPods. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $159 $99 Shop Now

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, Apple deals don't stop at AirPods. Apple subsidiary Beats makes the comfortable Beats Studio3 wireless headphones that are one of the best pairs for traveling and commuting — thanks to strong noise cancellation and a 22-hour battery life. Regularly $350, Beats Studio3 are currently on sale for 49% off at Amazon. Beats Studio3 headphones connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth and fold for extra portability.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $350 $180 Shop Now

A pair of quality headphones can be a game changer on plane and trains, for working from home, or during a grueling workout. Listening to music without distractions is simply the best for increasing your focus and enjoying your day. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your phone or you just want some wireless headphones to experience total freedom with no cords, Apple's best headphones and wireless earbuds are on sale at right now with Amazon's tech savings.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

