Amazon's Prime Day is fast approaching with major price cuts that you only see once or twice a year from the online shopping giant. However, Amazon has already dropped a ton of early Prime Day deals ahead of the shopping event, so there’s no need to wait to score savings. If you're looking to refresh your home this summer, we're seeing Prime Day deals on all types of indoor and outdoor furniture right now.

Shop the Furniture Deals

From platform beds and coffee tables to affordable sofas, TV stands and office chairs, shoppers can save up to 55% on furniture for every room in the house at Amazon. You'll find quality pieces for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, and home office — all at great prices right now. There are also amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space.

While many early Prime Day deals are open to all shoppers, Prime members have access to exclusive savings starting now, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already.

Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you can save on top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley Furniture, Safavieh and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals available now and be sure to check back here on July 11 and 12 for even more can't-miss sales.

Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room. $80 $54 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Patio Furniture Deals

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Ring Video Doorbells to Shop Now

Shop the Best Keurig Coffee Machine Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Roombas Are Up to 44% Off at Amazon Before Prime Day

Best Prime Day Dyson Deals: Save Up to 30% On Vacuums & Air Purifiers

Save Up to $250 On Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More Cordless Vacuums

Save Up to 48% On Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Stoves & More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Appliance Deals You Can Already Shop

The 50 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

The TikTok-Favorite ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Is On Sale for $20