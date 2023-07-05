We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's rest. Luckily, nearly every major mattress brand is continuing to offer Black Friday-level deals for the Fourth of July. The massive summer savings at these Fourth of July mattress sales won't last much longer, so now is the perfect time to give your bedroom setup the revamp it deserves.

The hotter days of summer call for a bedroom refresh. With deep discounts on top brands like Nectar, Nolah, Avocado and Tuft & Needle, there's no better time to invest in a new bed. Don't miss your last chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress for the warmer nights ahead, don't sleep on these mattress sales before they're gone. Below, check out all the best 4th of July mattress deals in 2023 that you can still shop to get your best night’s sleep for even better tomorrows.

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales Still Live Now

For the 4th of July, Allswell is offering its best deal of the year. You can save 25% on the brand's best-selling hybrid mattress for as low as $171. Just use code STARS25 at checkout.

Shop Allswell

Avocado is offering savings up to 20% off the Luxury Organic Mattress and the best-selling Green and hybrid Vegan mattresses.

Shop Avocado

Shop the Bear Mattress 4th of July sale and save 35% off sitewide. You'll also score $400 of free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Shop Bear Mattress

Save 25% on every mattress at Brooklyn Bedding until June 29, with promo code JULY25.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

The Casper 4th of July mattress sale is offering 20% off all mattresses, bedding, pillows and more.

Shop Casper

With Cocoon's mattress deals live until June 29, you can save 35% on all mattresses and snag a free gift of pillows and a sheet set with every mattress purchase.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud's biggest sale ever is still taking 40% off sitewide at their 4th of July sale. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses.

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 33% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $799 Shop Now

The Helix mattress sale is now offering a 25% discount off any mattress purchase with code JULY25 and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.

Shop Helix

Get $200 off your Layla hybrid mattress, $150 off your memory foam mattress, plus a free blanket and mattress protector.

Shop Layla

Save up to $809 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with their 4th of July sale. You'll also get a free mattress protector with your purchase of an adult mattress.

Shop Leesa

Leesa Hybrid Mattress Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

Mattress Firm's 4th of July Sale is offering a free adjustable base with $899+ purchase with use of promo code ELEVATE.

Shop Mattress Firm

Nectar's 4th of July Sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this 4th of July deal before time runs out. $1,049 $699 Shop Now

Nolah is now offering Black Friday-level savings with their 4th of July sale, taking 30% off all five of the brand's award-winning cooling mattresses and including 2 free pillows with your purchase of sale items.

Shop Nolah

Save $500 on TEMPUR-Breeze mattresses, 20% on TEMPUR-Adapt Toppers, and more on Pillow Bundles in Tempur-Pedic's Independence Day Sale.

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Tuft & Needle is offering up to $700 off mattresses, plus up to 40% off select styles of furniture, bedding and more at their 4th of July sale.

Shop Tuft & Needle

Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool. $1,995 $1,696 Shop Now

Wayfair's 4th of July Sale is taking up to 60% off mattresses from top-rated brands like Sealy, Beautyrest, Serta and more.

Shop Wayfair

