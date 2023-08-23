We spend about 33 years of our life in bed, so investing in your best rest is never a bad decision. Labor Day 2023 is about a week away and DreamCloud is wasting no time and kicked off a can't-miss sale taking 40% off all of the brand's luxuriously comfortable hybrid mattresses. If your bedroom could use an upgrade, you don't want to sleep on the DreamCloud mattress sale before it ends Monday, September 4.

From the original, five-layer Hybrid to the luxe, eight-layer Premier Rest, DreamCloud's hybrid mattresses combine the best of both worlds. The responsive memory foam provides the pressure relief and cushioning you crave, while innerspring coils ensure excellent edge support, increased airflow, and minimal motion transfer.

Using premium materials like breathable cashmere, DreamCloud makes some of the best mattresses for all sleepers — including one of the best mattresses we've tried ourselves. Every DreamCloud mattress comes with a 365-night home trial plus a lifetime warranty, so you can tuck yourself in to supreme comfort without any remorse.

When it comes to your sleep, don't settle. Take advantage of the huge 40% off deals on DreamCloud mattresses below before they're gone for good. For even more sleep savings, check out all the best Labor Day mattress sales and deals you can already shop right now.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 40% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $799 Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress Perfect for hot sleepers, the DreamCloud Premier was thoughtfully designed to allow maximum airflow, beginning with the cashmere blend cover. Memory foam and innerspring coils work in tandem to help disperse heat, so you can have a refreshing rest. $1,832 $1,066 Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Rest DreamCloud DreamCloud Premier Rest The Premier Rest is DreamCloud thickest, cushiest mattress with 8 layer construction and a deluxe Pillow Top for the pinnacle of comfort. $2,332 $1,399 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

