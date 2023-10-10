Stop the tossing and turning at night with these great deals on bedding deals at Amazon.
Your bed should be a spot you look forward to diving into at the end of a long day and with the right bedding upgrades, it's easier than you'd imagine.
Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricy. And with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in full swing through October 11, you don't have to spend big to level up your sleeping situation. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale for October Prime Day right now.
Shop Amazon October Prime Day Bedding Deals
Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets: These items can still be stylish, moisture-wicking, cooling and cozy. From comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom to hotel-quality pillows to cooling sheets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights, we've found a little bit of everything—all at a discount.
To help you get a good night's rest, without breaking the bank, we've found the best deals on bedding at Amazon. Shop our top picks below.
Clothknow White Comforter
Made out of 100% cotton with a soft microfiber fill, this modern white comforter is breathable and nearly half off right now.
Eddie Bauer Home Sheets Cotton Bedding Set
This four-piece, 100% cotton sheet set from Eddie Bauer Home comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two standard pillowcases.
Janzaa Queen Comforter Set
This set includes a queen comforter and two pillowcases, all crafted from high-quality brushed microfibers, delivering a refreshing wake-up experience.
Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows for Sleeping
With over 8,500 4.3 star reviews on Amazon, these plush bounce-back pillows are designed to keep you cool at night.
AiMay 6-Piece Satin Italian-Style Bed Sheet Set
If you enjoy sleeping with a silk pillowcase, then you'll love making the whole bed covered in silk. This luxurious silk sheet set, designed to safeguard both your hair and skin comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and four pillowcases.
BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference.
Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set
Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a duvet cover and two matching shams.
Easeland Cooling Blanket
Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket
A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during cold nights.
Bedsure Goose Down Comforter
Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Eight corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly.
Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set
Experience hotel-quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes.
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.
Pure Era Jersey Knit 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Using cozy cotton t-shirt fabric, these sheets become even softer after each wash. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat top sheet and two pillowcases.
Urban Habitat Cotton Comforter Set
Sometimes a new comforter is all your need to complete your room's look. This cotton comforter and sham set from Urban Habitat is adorable yet sophisticated.
Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover
Just imagine how comfortable you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. The fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
