One of the biggest shopping weekends for mattress deals is approaching. If you've been looking for the right time to upgrade your mattress, Tuft & Needle’s Memorial Day sale is already here. Featuring discounts up to $775 off, you can save hundreds on the brand's top-rated mattresses designed to give you the best night's sleep.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Sale

Now through Monday, May 29, not only can you save big on a new mattress, but Tuft & Needle is also offering up to 40% off furniture and bedding — including weighted blankets and summer-ready linen sheet sets. Tuft & Needle mattresses are on sale starting as low as $491, making these deals ones you don't want to miss.

Customer-favorite mattresses are included in the Memorial Day sale. From the Legacy Hybrid Mattress, which offers bounce-back support and comfort, to the Mint Hybrid Mattress with exceptional pressure relief, there is a discounted mattress with luxurious, cooling comfort for every sleep preference. Made with T&N Adaptive foam, Tuft & Needle mattresses provide personalized softness, support, and heat regulation.

Ahead, shop the best Tuft & Needle mattress deals and bedding from the Memorial Day Sale to save money now and avoid the delivery-rush during the holiday weekend.

Mint Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool. $1,995 $1,456 Shop Now

Mint Mattress Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress Get cool comfort and pressure relief, plus edge support designed for two sleepers. The Mint Mattress also has a washable top cover for freshness. $1,595 $1,276 Shop Now

T&N Original Mattress Tuft & Needle T&N Original Mattress The firm Original consists of a 3-inch breathable Adaptive foam layer infused with cooling gel, a 6.5-inch base that offers foundation support so you don't sink in, and a durable-yet-plush cover. $995 $796 Shop Now

Legacy Hybrid Mattress Tuft & Needle Legacy Hybrid Mattress T&N Adaptive foam perfectly mixes with springs for bounce-back support, contouring comfort, and the best motion control, plus a quilted pillow top. $1,995 $1,397 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

