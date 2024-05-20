Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale to save up to 70% on patio furniture, mattresses, decor and more.
Who needs to wait for Memorial Day weekend to shop for the best sales and deep discounts? Not us. Especially when beloved home retailer Wayfair just kicked off its Memorial Day clearance sale today. With discounts of up to 70% off, the Wayfair Memorial Day sale includes high-quality furniture, outdoor patio essentials, kitchen appliances and so much more.
Now through Tuesday, May 28, you can shop Wayfair's epic summer deals to upgrade every room of your home — inside and out.
If you've been waiting for the best time to score a new mattress for a good night's sleep — the prices are not likely to get better than right now. Top brands like Casper, Sealy and Wayfair Sleep are discounted by up to 50%. You'll sleep better knowing you got such a fantastic price on your new mattress. There are also plenty of bedding deals to go with your new mattress.
Outdoor furniture deals are also aplenty, including patio dining sets and lounge chairs for relaxing poolside all summer. But don't delay: Popular items always sell out fast during this great sale event. Ahead, shop the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals available today.
Best Wayfair Memorial Day Furniture Deals
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
Latitude Run Power-Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heating Functions
We are dreaming of the pure comfort this power reclining chair offers. It has a remote control for heated massage. Also, would this be a perfect Father's Day gift?
The Twillery Co. Pierpoint 9' Market Umbrella
Available in several summery colors, this highly rated outdoor umbrella is perfect for dining al fresco in the shade.
Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set
This set of two patio loungers fully reclines for naps or sunbathing.
Dakota Fields Cordaris Porch Swing
This hanging chair is the perfect outdoor book nook or just for relaxing. Cushions are included.
Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Including four armchairs, two loveseats and two coffee tables, this acacia hardwood mission-style set is a gorgeous upgrade to your patio.
Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional
This super plush sectional set will add to your living room seating in style. With so many beautiful interior furniture choices, the hard part is selecting your favorites.
Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.
Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.
Best Wayfair Memorial Day Mattress Deals
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
This comfy mattress has breathable foam layers that allow airflow to soothe you to sleep. The eco-friendly cover is made with recycled materials, and it's designed to withstand years of use.
Slumber Solutions 14" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Score 75% off this well-rated gel memory foam mattress. With moisture-wicking and cooling technology, you should get plenty of good night's sleep for years to come.
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
With breathable construction and cooling technology, this affordable Sealy mattress gets rave reviews. Happy owners say it is super comfortable.
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
