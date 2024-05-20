Shop
Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Shop Holiday Weekend Pricing on Outdoor Furniture, Mattresses and More

Wayfair Early Memorial Day Sale
Wayfair
By Erica Radol
Updated: 1:42 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale to save up to 70% on patio furniture, mattresses, decor and more.

Who needs to wait for Memorial Day weekend to shop for the best sales and deep discounts? Not us. Especially when beloved home retailer Wayfair just kicked off its Memorial Day clearance sale today. With discounts of up to 70% off, the Wayfair Memorial Day sale includes high-quality furniture, outdoor patio essentials, kitchen appliances and so much more. 

Now through Tuesday, May 28, you can shop Wayfair's epic summer deals to upgrade every room of your home — inside and out.

Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

If you've been waiting for the best time to score a new mattress for a good night's sleep — the prices are not likely to get better than right now. Top brands like Casper, Sealy and Wayfair Sleep are discounted by up to 50%. You'll sleep better knowing you got such a fantastic price on your new mattress. There are also plenty of bedding deals to go with your new mattress.

Outdoor furniture deals are also aplenty, including patio dining sets and lounge chairs for relaxing poolside all summer. But don't delay: Popular items always sell out fast during this great sale event. Ahead, shop the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals available today.

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Furniture Deals

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,103 $364

Shop Now

Latitude Run Power-Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heating Functions

Latitude Run Power-Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heating Functions
Latitude Run

Latitude Run Power-Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heating Functions

We are dreaming of the pure comfort this power reclining chair offers. It has a remote control for heated massage. Also, would this be a perfect Father's Day gift?

$330 $300

Shop Now

The Twillery Co. Pierpoint 9' Market Umbrella

The Twillery Co. Pierpoint 9' Market Umbrella
The Twillery Co.

The Twillery Co. Pierpoint 9' Market Umbrella

Available in several summery colors, this highly rated outdoor umbrella is perfect for dining al fresco in the shade.

$67 Starting at $53

Shop Now

Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set

Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set
Wade Logan

Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set

This set of two patio loungers fully reclines for naps or sunbathing. 

$750 $580

Shop Now

Dakota Fields Cordaris Porch Swing

Dakota Fields Cordaris Porch Swing
Dakota Fields

Dakota Fields Cordaris Porch Swing

This hanging chair is the perfect outdoor book nook or just for relaxing. Cushions are included.

$420 $290

Shop Now

Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Wade Logan

Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Including four armchairs, two loveseats and two coffee tables, this acacia hardwood mission-style set is a gorgeous upgrade to your patio.

$1,060 $850

Shop Now

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional
Wade Logan

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional

This super plush sectional set will add to your living room seating in style. With so many beautiful interior furniture choices, the hard part is selecting your favorites.

$940 $800

Shop Now

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
Wayfair

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.

$420 $280

Shop Now

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
Wayfair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.

$380 $170

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.

$690 $440

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Mattress Deals

Casper Sleep Element Mattress

Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper

Casper Sleep Element Mattress

This comfy mattress has breathable foam layers that allow airflow to soothe you to sleep. The eco-friendly cover is made with recycled materials, and it's designed to withstand years of use. 

$445-$795 $378-$676

Shop Now

Slumber Solutions 14" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Slumber Solutions 14" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Slumber Solutions

Slumber Solutions 14" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Score 75% off this well-rated gel memory foam mattress. With moisture-wicking and cooling technology, you should get plenty of good night's sleep for years to come. 

$1,412 and up $360 and up

Shop Now

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Sealy

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

With breathable construction and cooling technology, this affordable Sealy mattress gets rave reviews. Happy owners say it is super comfortable.

$1,099-$1,300 $262-$440

Shop Now

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,139 $430

Shop Now

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$1,664 $400

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $679

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

