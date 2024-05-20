Who needs to wait for Memorial Day weekend to shop for the best sales and deep discounts? Not us. Especially when beloved home retailer Wayfair just kicked off its Memorial Day clearance sale today. With discounts of up to 70% off, the Wayfair Memorial Day sale includes high-quality furniture, outdoor patio essentials, kitchen appliances and so much more.

Now through Tuesday, May 28, you can shop Wayfair's epic summer deals to upgrade every room of your home — inside and out.

Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

If you've been waiting for the best time to score a new mattress for a good night's sleep — the prices are not likely to get better than right now. Top brands like Casper, Sealy and Wayfair Sleep are discounted by up to 50%. You'll sleep better knowing you got such a fantastic price on your new mattress. There are also plenty of bedding deals to go with your new mattress.

Outdoor furniture deals are also aplenty, including patio dining sets and lounge chairs for relaxing poolside all summer. But don't delay: Popular items always sell out fast during this great sale event. Ahead, shop the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals available today.

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Furniture Deals

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table Wayfair Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials. $420 $280 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Mattress Deals

Casper Sleep Element Mattress Casper Casper Sleep Element Mattress This comfy mattress has breathable foam layers that allow airflow to soothe you to sleep. The eco-friendly cover is made with recycled materials, and it's designed to withstand years of use. $445-$795 $378-$676 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: