From the viral and versatile Always Pan to a gorgeous cookware collection with Selena Gomez, Our Place has kept our kitchens swoon-worthy over the last few years. Expanding upon their do-it-all cooking essentials, the brand made its first foray into kitchen appliances with the Wonder Oven, a 6-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven that also works as a steamer for baking.

First released last summer, the Wonder Oven is both multifunctional and countertop-worthy. Quickly selling out within the week of its launch, customers couldn't get enough of this small but mighty appliance. But we have good news: Our Place just restocked its vibrant and versatile kitchen appliance, and they're offering it in a new fan-favorite hue: lavender.

The Wonder Oven lets you air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil while also boasting a unique steam-infusion feature. By adding a couple of teaspoons of water using a small opening at the top of the device users can revive leftovers, refresh bread and keep meats tender.

According to the brand, this appliance is spacious enough to roast a 4.5-pound chicken and it has multiple levels, meaning you can use two racks at once just like a full-size oven. Designed with three dials to control the temperature, time, and cooking functions, the oven comes with a nontoxic, nonstick baking pan plus a crumb tray for easier cleanup. The Wonder Oven is also a super speedy time-saver, preheating up to 75% faster and cooking up to 30% faster than traditional ovens.

Available in four signature Our Place colors — Spice, Steam, Char and Blue Salt — the Wonder Oven is now 15% off during Our Place's massive Spring Sale. You can pick up a Wonder Oven for $165, which is $30 less than the game-changing kitchen appliance's usual price.

Shop the Wonder Oven

