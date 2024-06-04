Summer sets the stage for all the neighborhood barbecues and outdoor gatherings. Along with deliciously grilled food, outdoor activities and ice-cold drinks straight out of the cooler, there are the nighttime fireworks displays.

While we may love the look of firecrackers bursting in the sky, our furry friends typically aren't the biggest fans. If you have a dog or cat that hides and shakes on a night with fireworks, besides going to your vet for a prescription medication to keep the anxiety at bay, there are a few other options to help them feel calm.

Whether it's a vest that tightly wraps around them to keep them less anxious or a hemp-infused treat made to help them mellow out, there are several options for your pets to help during nights that end with fireworks. Below, we've rounded up the best items and treats that will have your fuzzy companion chilled out and relaxed.

Calming Pet Clothing

Calming Pet Treats

Calming Pet Essentials

FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser Amazon FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser This diffuser is made with a cat pheromone that can help reduce the signs of stress in some cats like scratching, spraying and fear reactions. When you plug it in, it should fill the room with a calming scent for your feline for up to one month. $30 Shop Now

