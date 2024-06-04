Shop
Summer 2024: A Pet Parent’s Guide to Keeping Your Dog or Cat Calm and Happy

A Guide to Keeping Pets Calm
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:26 PM PDT, June 4, 2024

Summer celebrations are approaching and that means fireworks. Here's how to keep your pet calm and happy.

Summer sets the stage for all the neighborhood barbecues and outdoor gatherings. Along with deliciously grilled food, outdoor activities and ice-cold drinks straight out of the cooler, there are the nighttime fireworks displays.

While we may love the look of firecrackers bursting in the sky, our furry friends typically aren't the biggest fans. If you have a dog or cat that hides and shakes on a night with fireworks, besides going to your vet for a prescription medication to keep the anxiety at bay, there are a few other options to help them feel calm.

Whether it's a vest that tightly wraps around them to keep them less anxious or a hemp-infused treat made to help them mellow out, there are several options for your pets to help during nights that end with fireworks. Below, we've rounded up the best items and treats that will have your fuzzy companion chilled out and relaxed.

Calming Pet Clothing

Thundershirt Dog Anxiety Jacket

Thundershirt Dog Anxiety Jacket
Amazon

Thundershirt Dog Anxiety Jacket

Like swaddling an infant, the Thundershirt works in the same way by applying constant pressure to your dog's torso which many find soothing.

Thundershirt Classic Cat Anxiety Jacket

Thundershirt Classic Cat Anxiety Jacket
Amazon

Thundershirt Classic Cat Anxiety Jacket

Cats can also try the soothing pressure of a thunderjacket — if they'll let you put it on.

$45 $40

Shop Now

Tcllka 3-Pack Calming Collar for Cats

Tcllka 3-Pack Calming Collar for Cats
Amazon

Tcllka 3-Pack Calming Collar for Cats

Infused with a calming cat pheromone, some cats may find anxiety relief with these collars.

Calming Collar for Dogs 4 Pcs Anxiety Relief

Calming Collar for Dogs 4 Pcs Anxiety Relief
Amazon

Calming Collar for Dogs 4 Pcs Anxiety Relief

Similar to the cat collar, this collar uses a dog pheromone to help your canine feel more calm.

Calming Pet Treats

NaturVet Hemp Quiet Moments Plus Hemp Seed for Cats

NaturVet Hemp Quiet Moments Plus Hemp Seed for Cats
Amazon

NaturVet Hemp Quiet Moments Plus Hemp Seed for Cats

Hemp seed and melatonin are used in these calming cat treats.

Premium Care Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs

Premium Care Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs
Amazon

Premium Care Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs

These calming dog chews made with ingredients like ginger root, chamomile, valerian root, and l-tryptophan, have a 30-day risk free trial to guarantee if your pup likes them.

Pet Naturals of Vermont - Calming, Behavioral Support Supplement

Pet Naturals of Vermont - Calming, Behavioral Support Supplement
Amazon

Pet Naturals of Vermont - Calming, Behavioral Support Supplement

Safe for both dogs and cats, these calming treats use Thiamine, L-Theanine, and Colostrum Calming Complex. The treats also have a tasty chicken liver flavor so you won't have to trick your pet into eating them.

Solid Gold Calming Chews for Dogs

Solid Gold Calming Chews for Dogs
Amazon

Solid Gold Calming Chews for Dogs

One of Amazon's highest rated calming treats, with over 600 5-star ratings, these bone-shaped bites use a blend of melatonin, chamomile, valerian root and more.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care
Amazon

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care

Purina has a calming supplement for both dogs and cats that you can add to their food. 

$34 $31

Dog Supplement

Shop Now

$34 $31

Cat Supplement

Shop Now

Bocce's Bakery Calming Supplement for Dogs

Bocce's Bakery Calming Supplement for Dogs
Amazon

Bocce's Bakery Calming Supplement for Dogs

Baked with chamomile, lemon balm, L-Theanine and melatonin, these banana and honey flavored treats don't use any artificial ingredients or preservatives.

$19 $17

Shop Now

Calming Pet Essentials

Pets Purist Max Potency Hemp Oil for Dogs & Cats

Pets Purist Max Potency Hemp Oil for Dogs & Cats
Amazon

Pets Purist Max Potency Hemp Oil for Dogs & Cats

Some owners have found success with this hemp oil made for both cats and dogs that's said to relax pets and reduce stress.

$20 $17

Shop Now

FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser

FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser
Amazon

FELIWAY Optimum Cat, Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser

This diffuser is made with a cat pheromone that can help reduce the signs of stress in some cats like scratching, spraying and fear reactions. When you plug it in, it should fill the room with a calming scent for your feline for up to one month.

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
Amazon

Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

The doughnut shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

$35 $30

Shop Now

Bodiseint Modern Soft Pet Bed for Cats

Bodiseint Modern Soft Pet Bed for Cats
Amazon

Bodiseint Modern Soft Pet Bed for Cats

Cats can also feel cuddled and warm in their own cozy and fluffy bed.

Tags: