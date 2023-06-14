The Coolest Ice Cube Trays and Ice Machines for TikTok-Worthy Ice Cold Drinks This Summer
One of the easiest ways to cool down this summer is with an ice-cold drink. While a cup of good ole' H2O and ice cubes from the fridge are adequate, sometimes it's nice to elevate your beverage of choice. Picture it: A day by the pool or afternoon at the beach or even a quintessential backyard BBQ or garden party can be made even better with next-level ice.
One of our favorite ways to upgrade our everyday drinks from plain to TikTok-worthy this summer is with fancy ice. If you think all ice is equal, think again. Large ice spheres are great for slowly chilling a beverage while not watering it down, while little spheres make refreshing drinks all the more delicious. Ice machines can also be a big help during the summer months when you need lots more ice than your fridge can churn out.
Whether you want to take photos of your fancy ice drinks for the 'gram or need more ice to keep cool in the summer heat, we've got you covered. Below, shop the best ice trays, ice molds, frozen drink makers, ice machines and more for the best cold drinks this summer.
Best Ice Cube Trays
If you love mini, round ice, check out this set with four stackable ice trays that make a small spherical shape. It also comes with a tray to store ice in once it's made and a scoop for easy glass filling.
These are your traditional ice-cube trays except these are made with flexible silicone to help ice pop out easier. They also have lids to prevent spilling.
Who needs to splurge on a built-in ice maker when you can use this handy mold that freezes and stores perfect medium-sized spheres of ice?
Using food-grade and flexible silicone, this everyday ice tray from Sur la Table comes in a trendy terrazzo print.
Heart-shaped ice will bring whimsy to your drinks.
The bigger the ice, the longer your drink will stay cold. These giant spheres are great for cocktails and fancy drinks.
Do you struggle getting ice out from the tray? This ice cube tray and bin does the work for you, just pop the tray on top and push.
Serve the cutest drinks when you use ice made in these rose-shaped ice molds.
You'll get adorable mini cubes by using this ice cube set from Amazon.
The unique honeycomb design of these ice cube trays adds a touch of fun to every glass. The lids help keep things tidy while also allowing for better storage.
Add fruit — or edible flowers if you're feeling fancy — to these large cubes to pack extra flavor and style into your drinks. With this pack of four, there's room to make all kinds of flavor combinations.
Best Ice Makers and Frozen Drink Accessories
It's really not summer without snow cones. This KitchenAid mixer attachment will serve up delicious shaved ice ready for syrups and toppings.
Frozen drink lovers will love this machine that can make up to 72 ounces of frozen beverages in each cycle. It's also majorly discounted right now with savings of $300.
Coming in at under $100 for Prime members, this affordable ice machine can make 26 lbs of ice each day.
Need ice on the go? This portable ice machine from Igloo can make nine ice cubes in seven minutes. It's also self-cleaning with an automatic cycle, meaning it does the work while you play. Also available in pink.
Those who can't get enough of nugget ice will love this ice maker that can dish out 34 lbs of ice each day.
