One of the easiest ways to cool down this summer is with an ice-cold drink. While a cup of good ole' H2O and ice cubes from the fridge are adequate, sometimes it's nice to elevate your beverage of choice. Picture it: A day by the pool or afternoon at the beach or even a quintessential backyard BBQ or garden party can be made even better with next-level ice.

One of our favorite ways to upgrade our everyday drinks from plain to TikTok-worthy this summer is with fancy ice. If you think all ice is equal, think again. Large ice spheres are great for slowly chilling a beverage while not watering it down, while little spheres make refreshing drinks all the more delicious. Ice machines can also be a big help during the summer months when you need lots more ice than your fridge can churn out.

Whether you want to take photos of your fancy ice drinks for the 'gram or need more ice to keep cool in the summer heat, we've got you covered. Below, shop the best ice trays, ice molds, frozen drink makers, ice machines and more for the best cold drinks this summer.

Best Ice Cube Trays

Wibimen Mini Small Ice Cube Trays Amazon Wibimen Mini Small Ice Cube Trays If you love mini, round ice, check out this set with four stackable ice trays that make a small spherical shape. It also comes with a tray to store ice in once it's made and a scoop for easy glass filling. $23 $18 Shop Now

Best Ice Makers and Frozen Drink Accessories

Igloo Countertop Ice Maker Machine Amazon Igloo Countertop Ice Maker Machine Need ice on the go? This portable ice machine from Igloo can make nine ice cubes in seven minutes. It's also self-cleaning with an automatic cycle, meaning it does the work while you play. Also available in pink. $120 Shop Now

