The Coolest Ice Cube Trays and Ice Machines for TikTok-Worthy Ice Cold Drinks This Summer

By Rebecca Rovenstine
One of the easiest ways to cool down this summer is with an ice-cold drink. While a cup of good ole' H2O and ice cubes from the fridge are adequate, sometimes it's nice to elevate your beverage of choice. Picture it: A day by the pool or afternoon at the beach or even a quintessential backyard BBQ or garden party can be made even better with next-level ice. 

One of our favorite ways to upgrade our everyday drinks from plain to TikTok-worthy this summer is with fancy ice. If you think all ice is equal, think again. Large ice spheres are great for slowly chilling a beverage while not watering it down, while little spheres make refreshing drinks all the more delicious. Ice machines can also be a big help during the summer months when you need lots more ice than your fridge can churn out.

Whether you want to take photos of your fancy ice drinks for the 'gram or need more ice to keep cool in the summer heat, we've got you covered. Below, shop the best ice trays, ice molds, frozen drink makers, ice machines and more for the best cold drinks this summer.

Best Ice Cube Trays

Wibimen Mini Small Ice Cube Trays
Wibimen Mini Small Ice Cube Trays
Amazon
Wibimen Mini Small Ice Cube Trays

If you love mini, round ice, check out this set with four stackable ice trays that make a small spherical shape. It also comes with a tray to store ice in once it's made and a scoop for easy glass filling.

$23$18
Vehhe 3-Pack Reusable Silicone 14-Ice Cube Molds
Vehhe 3-Pack Reusable Silicone 14-Ice Cube Molds
Amazon
Vehhe 3-Pack Reusable Silicone 14-Ice Cube Molds

These are your traditional ice-cube trays except these are made with flexible silicone to help ice pop out easier. They also have lids to prevent spilling.

$10
Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin
Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin
Amazon
Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin

Who needs to splurge on a built-in ice maker when you can use this handy mold that freezes and stores perfect medium-sized spheres of ice?

$30$20
Sur la Table Peak Ice Works Everyday Ice Cube Tray
Sur la Table Peak Ice Works Everyday Ice Cube Tray
Sur la Table
Sur la Table Peak Ice Works Everyday Ice Cube Tray

Using food-grade and flexible silicone, this everyday ice tray from Sur la Table comes in a trendy terrazzo print. 

$16
Heart-Shaped Ice Cube Trays with Lid
Heart Shaped Ice Cube Trays with Lid
Amazon
Heart-Shaped Ice Cube Trays with Lid

Heart-shaped ice will bring whimsy to your drinks.

$9
Sur la Table Peak Ice Works Sphere Ice Tray
Sur la Table Peak Ice Works Sphere Ice Tray
Sur la Table
Sur la Table Peak Ice Works Sphere Ice Tray

The bigger the ice, the longer your drink will stay cold. These giant spheres are great for cocktails and fancy drinks.

$18
Phinox Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin
Phinox Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin
Amazon
Phinox Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin

Do you struggle getting ice out from the tray? This ice cube tray and bin does the work for you, just pop the tray on top and push.

$27$19
KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds
KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds
Amazon
KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds

Serve the cutest drinks when you use ice made in these rose-shaped ice molds. 

$8$7
Moofei Mini Ice Cube Tray with Bin
Moofei Mini Ice Cube Tray with Bin
Amazon
Moofei Mini Ice Cube Tray with Bin

You'll get adorable mini cubes by using this ice cube set from Amazon.

$20
Josnown Honeycomb Ice Cube Tray 3-Pack
Josnown Honeycomb Ice Cube Tray 3-Pack
Amazon
Josnown Honeycomb Ice Cube Tray 3-Pack

The unique honeycomb design of these ice cube trays adds a touch of fun to every glass. The lids help keep things tidy while also allowing for better storage.

$11
NueZoo Large Ice Cube Tray 4-Pack
NueZoo Large Ice Cube Tray 4-Pack
Amazon
NueZoo Large Ice Cube Tray 4-Pack

Add fruit — or edible flowers if you're feeling fancy — to these large cubes to pack extra flavor and style into your drinks. With this pack of four, there's room to make all kinds of flavor combinations. 

$27

Best Ice Makers and Frozen Drink Accessories

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
Amazon
KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

It's really not summer without snow cones. This KitchenAid mixer attachment will serve up delicious shaved ice ready for syrups and toppings.

$100$90
Margaritaville Tahiti Margarita Machine for Frozen Drinks
Margaritaville Tahiti Margarita Machine for Frozen Drinks
Amazon
Margaritaville Tahiti Margarita Machine for Frozen Drinks

Frozen drink lovers will love this machine that can make up to 72 ounces of frozen beverages in each cycle. It's also majorly discounted right now with savings of $300.

$660$360
Frigidaire EFIC189-Silver Compact Ice Maker
Frigidaire EFIC189-Silver Compact Ice Maker
Amazon
Frigidaire EFIC189-Silver Compact Ice Maker

Coming in at under $100 for Prime members, this affordable ice machine can make 26 lbs of ice each day.

$100$78
FOR PRIME MEMBERS
Igloo Countertop Ice Maker Machine
Igloo Countertop Ice Maker Machine
Amazon
Igloo Countertop Ice Maker Machine

Need ice on the go? This portable ice machine from Igloo can make nine ice cubes in seven minutes. It's also self-cleaning with an automatic cycle, meaning it does the work while you play. Also available in pink.

$120
Antarctic Star Nugget Countertop Ice Maker with Soft Chewable Ice
Antarctic Star Nugget Countertop Ice Maker with Soft Chewable Ice
Amazon
Antarctic Star Nugget Countertop Ice Maker with Soft Chewable Ice

Those who can't get enough of nugget ice will love this ice maker that can dish out 34 lbs of ice each day.

$290$240

