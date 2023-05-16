Memorial Day is swiftly approaching, and whether you're planning to chill at the lake, grill with the family or make a splash at a pool party with your three-day Memorial Day weekend, we suggest investing in a cooler to keep the good times rollin'. No one wants a lukewarm beverage in the summer heat.



From family-sized ice chests to backpacks with a built-in cooling feature, we've found the best cooler deals out there to keep your belongings cold. Top-rated brands like YETI, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale to keep your drinks ice cold and your food fresh. We've found a variety of ice chests, from coolers that are more portable for impromptu picnics to others that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's camping trip.

Ahead, score the best deals on coolers for your beach parties, summer road trips, and days by the pool.

Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Amazon Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans. $350 $279 Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler Amazon Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping. $85 $71 Shop Now

Coleman Retro Cooler Amazon Coleman Retro Cooler Go for the retro look with this Coleman cooler that holds up to 85 cans. It boasts four-day ice retention — even when the temps hit as high as 90 degrees. Find it in three colors. $200 $190 Shop Now

OtterBox Trooper Cooler Amazon OtterBox Trooper Cooler Premium grade thermal insulation keeps ice frozen up to three days and the leak-proof seal secures your cooler contents for the long haul. $250 $100 Shop Now

Kalrin Cooler Backpack Amazon Kalrin Cooler Backpack Holding up to 48 cans, this cooler backpack is a great way to carry your food and beverages with you on your next big hike. $40 $26 Shop Now

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler Amazon YETI Roadie 24 Cooler Tall enough to fit a standard bottle of wine, the Roadie Cooler from YETI is lightweight and can hold up to 18 cans with a 2-to-1 ice ratio. $250 $200 Shop Now

CamelBak Horizon Can Cooler Amazon CamelBak Horizon Can Cooler If all you need to keep ice cold is your drink, check out this can cooler from CamelBak that can keep your beverage of choice cold for two hours. $22 $16 Shop Now

