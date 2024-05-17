Shop
Backcountry Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 30% on Apparel and Outdoor Gear for Hiking and Camping

Backcountry Labor Day Gear Sale
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 4:35 PM PDT, May 17, 2024

Don't sleep on these incredible deals on apparel and outdoor gear from the Backcountry Memorial Day Sale.

With temperatures on the rise and outdoor adventures calling, now is the perfect time to stock up on high-quality outerwear and camping and hiking gear. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some apparel for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's Memorial Day Sale is taking up to 30% off top brands, including Osprey, Patagonia, Stoic, North Face and more. 

Shop the Backcountry Sale

If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camp gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Until May 23, save on everything from Osprey's backpacks to Columbia's lightweight jackets and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a cotton button-down as a swim cover-up or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year. 

To help you make the most of the Backcountry Memorial Day Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town.

Best Backcountry Memorial Day Deals for Women

Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down

Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down
Backcountry

Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down

You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.

$89 $62

Shop Now

Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoe - Women's

Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoe - Women's
Backcountry

Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoe - Women's

These Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX Hiking Shoes are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle.

$160 $88

Shop Now

Columbia Tidal II 5in Short - Women's

Columbia Tidal II 5in Short - Women's
Backcountry

Columbia Tidal II 5in Short - Women's

These performance shorts feature zippered hand pockets, providing a secure spot to stash your small essentials while on the go.

$50 $37

Shop Now

Blackcountry Destination Tank Top

Blackcountry Destination Tank Top
Backcountry

Blackcountry Destination Tank Top

Designed with a racerback cut and dropped armholes, Blackcountry's Destination Tank Top is the perfect choice for your summer adventures.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Best Backcountry Memorial Day Deals for Men

Salomon X Ultra 4 Hiking Shoe - Men's

Salomon X Ultra 4 Hiking Shoe - Men's
Backcountry

Salomon X Ultra 4 Hiking Shoe - Men's

Drawing on Salomon trail-running expertise, these hiking shoes are light and agile to keep you nimble on uneven terrain.

$160 $120

Shop Now

Stoic Utility Short - Men's

Stoic Utility Short - Men's
Backcountry

Stoic Utility Short - Men's

Crafted for optimal comfort and breathability, these lightweight shorts feature an elastic waist with a drawcord for a custom fit.

$49 $29

Shop Now

Outdoor Research Astroman Short-Sleeve Sun Shirt - Men's

Outdoor Research Astroman Short-Sleeve Sun Shirt - Men's
Backcountry

Outdoor Research Astroman Short-Sleeve Sun Shirt - Men's

This super-comfortable button-up is just what you need to slip into before a hike. 

$99 $45

Shop Now

Columbia Inner Limits II Jacket - Men's

Columbia Inner Limits II Jacket - Men's
Backcountry

Columbia Inner Limits II Jacket - Men's

Brave the elements in this breathable rain jacket, complete with an adjustable hood and chin guard.

$100 $50

Shop Now

Best Backcountry Memorial Day Deals for the Outdoors

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent
Backcountry

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent

Save big on this family-friendly, four-person tent from Stoic. It features gear loft and pockets for extra storage space. 

$159 $95

Shop Now

Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag

Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Backcountry

Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag

With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, can keep you warm all night. Now 40% off, you don't want to miss out on this incredible Memorial Day deal. 

$109 $65

Shop Now

Osprey Packs Raptor 10L Backpack

Osprey Packs Raptor 10L Backpack
Backcountry

Osprey Packs Raptor 10L Backpack

The main compartment of the Osprey Raptor Backpack holds 10L of volume, including 3L of water in the reservoir. 

$155 $108

Shop Now

Grand Trunk Mantis Chair

Grand Trunk Mantis Chair
Backcountry

Grand Trunk Mantis Chair

Around the campfire, by the lake, or occupying concert lawn seats, the Grand Trunk Mantis Chair will have you lounging comfortably.

$120 $78

Shop Now

Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket

Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket
Backcountry

Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket

With this blanket, you can curl up by the fire and enjoy the warmth. In addition to being water-repellent, machine-washable, and portable, it's also made with synthetic insulation and recycled materials. 

$235 $176

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

