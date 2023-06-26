The Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon to Shop for This Summer: Dresses, Tops, & More Starting at $12
The summer season is in full bloom, so we can finally start planning our upcoming beach visits and poolside hangs. Along with the swimsuit of your dreams, you'll need something to wear to and from your water-based activities. That's where the swimsuit cover-up comes in. With the 4th of July right around the corner, the best swimsuit cover-up is one that pairs perfectly with your favorite bikini or one-piece swimsuit.
You could opt for the ever-popular denim shorts to go over your bathing suit, but there are so many fun summer fashion finds when it comes to a swimsuit cover. The classic kimono, board shorts, maxi dress or crochet coverup are all trendy style options that can offer extra sun protection this summer.
As if the retailer knows exactly what we need and when we need it — creepy? Yes. Convenient? Also yes — Amazon's best-selling swimsuit cover-up is currently on sale in multiple colors. The Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up was an already-affordable beach cover-up (or pool cover-up) and it's now offered at an even lower price that you won't want to miss out on.
Select colors of the breezy, oversized shirt dress are starting at $12, from classic shades, like white, black and navy blue, to statement-making brights, like tie-dye prints and floral patterns. The floaty swim cover-up has a v-neckline, front pocket, buttoned sleeves and a side-split, asymmetrical hem.
We know swimsuit cover-ups are not one-style-fits-all. We also know it's nice to have multiple options for cover-ups depending on the occasion. So we've rounded up even more fashionable cover-ups that will wow this summer. Below, check out the best swimwear cover-ups from Amazon, ahead of Prime Day, that you'll want in your beach bag.
Looking for more clothes and accessories to snag for your upcoming warm-weather vacation? Shop all celebrity-approved sunglasses, luggage deals, sandals and white sneakers.
Feel good in the cover-up style that is trending on Tik Tok, but at a cheaper price. With good coverage, this cover up dress is a go-to for a beach day.
A cover-up that doubles as a dress is not only stylish, but also a versatile choice. You can wear it to the beach and put it back on for post-beach day activities.
If you want a cover-up that flows in the breeze, this sheer maxi kimono silhouette fits the bill. White isn't your only color option: Choose from 17 shades and patterns.
More leg coverage in a cover up doesn't mean a less flirty look. These fun mesh ruffled bottoms are lightweight and quick-drying.
Choose from 45 different color options if you go for this lightweight, boho-style shirt. It's longer in the back to provide extra coverage.
You wouldn't even realize this was a swimsuit cover-up at first glance. Offered in a stunning chartreuse, you can feel confident running errands before hitting the pool when wearing this dress.
Instead of the standard dress-style cover-up, you can opt for these wide-leg cover-up pants. The high slit on both legs and pom pom detail create an airy look perfect for strolling along the beach.
This option from CUPSHE is discounted right now and absolutely adorable for any body type. The fun fringe edges and colorful stripes really make this cover-up pop.
If you picked out the ultimate swimsuit for summer, you may not want to hide it. Show some skin, with this white mesh two-piece cover-up that allows you to show off your swimsuit while still providing coverage.
Looking for that casual, laid back look that's also stylish? We suggest this long button-down that will provide extra sun protection.
Elegant in its effortlessness, you'll want to find an excuse to wear this cover-up all summer. The breezy L*SPACE dress comes in coffee (above), cream, lily, black and amber.
Short and thin, this tie-dye tunic works well as a swim cover-up to wear over your bikini. With fun straps, the knotted detail in the back adds a fun element along with the bright color.
Soft crochet is a go-to for popular cover ups because of the airy feel, like this one from MakeMeChic. It has a criss-cross back for added intrigue.
Bold and bright, you're sure to make a statement in this La Blanca cover-up. The skirt is so chic that you'll want to wear it as a regular skirt without the swimsuit.
This machine-washable cover-up is available in 21 different colors.
