The 15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop For Your Next Spring Getaway

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
cupshe one piece swimsuit
Amazon

The season of spring getaways is here — and if you're looking for the perfect one-piece swimsuit for all of your beach vacations and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits to prepare for your upcoming spring travel

From sexy, midriff-baring silhouettes to a halter style and cheeky tankini bathing suits, Amazon is home to so many fun one-piece styles that will totally help to take your spring swimwear stock from good to enviable.

Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits that are perfect for any body type and size, especially for women not into a bikini style. So, shop all and score new arrivals that you'll want to wear all spring and summer long into summer. 

Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits to pack with you for your next spring getaway. 

Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit

The ruching on this strapless swimsuit style makes it flattering for most figures, but it's the hot pink that we really love. 

$32
CUPSHE Mesh V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
CUPSHE Mesh V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CUPSHE Mesh V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This v-neck, mesh one-piece swimsuit is a #1 new release. 

$30
Aleumdr Womens Vintage One-Piece
Aleumdr Womens Vintage One-Piece
Amazon
Aleumdr Womens Vintage One-Piece

Embrace the colors of spring in this tummy-flattering, one-piece swimdress from Aleumdr.

$53$31
WITH COUPON
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit that has over 15,000 global ratings. 

$33$28
PrettyGarden Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
PRETTYGARDEN Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
PrettyGarden Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit

This chic, high-cut one-piece is the perfect statement-making swimsuit for spring. 

$35$28
WITH COUPON
Diukia One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Diukia One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Amazon
Diukia One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

For those expecting a new addition to the family this spring, we love this maternity bathing suit. 

$31
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear
Amazon
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear

This Tempt Me one-piece has over a whopping 32,000 global ratings and 4.6 stars. It's all about the details with this suit -- peep the high neck, mesh panels, ruching and low back. 

$24 AND UP
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Amazon
Hilor One Piece Swimwear

This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. 

$45$38
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit

This on-trend cut-out number with lace-up back has more than 17,000 global ratings and 4.2 stars. Choose from a variety of colors from light purple to rosy pink that will fit right into your spring and summer wardrobe. 

$32
Dixperfect Women's Retro-Inspired Bathing Suit
Dixperfect Women's Retro-Inspired Bathing Suit
Amazon
Dixperfect Women's Retro-Inspired Bathing Suit

This Dixperfect one-piece features a cut high design to elongate your legs and accentuate your waist for a perfect fit. 

$30
CUPSHE Ruffled V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
CUPSHE Ruffled V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CUPSHE Ruffled V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

A swimsuit with a bit of flare that adjusts to most bust sizes.

$33
Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece
Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece
Amazon
Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece

Comfort and chicness go hand-in-hand with this golden, retro one-piece bathing suit.

$32
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear
Amazon
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear

This bestseller has adjustable straps, built-in, removable bra and a chic front crossover detail. The thick, stretchy fabric also helps shape the tummy area. This swimsuit has 4.1 stars and over 7,000 global ratings. 

$35
CUPSHE Women's One Piece V Neck Swimsuit
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CUPSHE Women's One Piece V Neck Swimsuit

You can never go wrong with a classic, V-neck swimsuit.

$40$33
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece
Amazon
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece

This tummy control one-piece bikini features a drawstring closure and cheeky, ruched high-cut silhouette.

$35

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

