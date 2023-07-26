Sales & Deals

The Best Coleman Camping Gear Deals on Amazon: Shop Everything You Need from Tents to Coolers

By ETonline Staff
Coleman Camping Gear
Coleman

Now that we're approaching the month of August, you might be thinking about getting away from all the noise and spending quiet, peaceful nights under the stars. Before you go camping, you'll want to cross everything off your packing list. Right now on Amazon, there are tons of deals to save on everything you need for your upcoming summer adventures. 

The best Amazon camping gear deals include big savings on Coleman outdoor equipment. From tents and sleeping bags to lanterns and coolers, you can save up to 63% on numerous camping essentials

Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. If you frequently go on outdoor trips, Coleman has got you covered. The tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found an air mattress camping cot combo on sale for all-night comfort. 

Ahead, upgrade your outdoor gear and check out the 10 best Amazon deals on Coleman camping equipment for your next outdoor adventure.

Coleman Montana Camping Tent
Coleman Montana Camping Tent
Amazon
Coleman Montana Camping Tent

This 16 ft. x 7 ft. camping tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds, perfect for a family camping trip. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system. 

$270$99
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent
Amazon
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent

Amazon's #1 best-selling camping tent is on sale at Amazon. This easy-setup dome tent with a sturdy frame can withstand 35+ mph winds and has large windows for superior ventilation.

$90$53
Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch
Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch
Amazon
Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch

Featuring Dark Room Technology, this Coleman tent blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise. The included rainfly offers extra weather protection and E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside.

$350$202
Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup

The roomy interior fits up to 8 people while the double-thick fabric stands up to the elements season after season. When it's time to head home, the tent easily fits into the included carry bag, which also expands with a rip-strip for extra storage space.

$350$315
Coleman Airbed Cot
Coleman Camping Cot - Air Mattress and Pump Combo
Amazon
Coleman Airbed Cot

The portable twin air mattress and cot features a ComfortStrong coil system for support and comfort and an AirTight system with a Double Lock valve to prevent the mattress from leaking. Save big on this Coleman sleeping pad at Amazon to sleep comfortably on your next camping trip.

$160$151
Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove
Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove
Amazon
Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove

When you’re looking for a compact camping stove to take on the trail, pack the Coleman Bottle Top Propane Stove. The cooking surface fits an 8-in. pan above a fully adjustable burner that delivers up to 10,000 BTUs of cooking power. 

$40$35
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler 100
Amazon
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart

The Coleman 316 Series 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler has all the features you'll need for the outdoors. The fully insulated lid and body keeps ice for up to 5 days so you can enjoy cold drinks at the campsite after hiking the trails or cooking hearty meals.

$85$75
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler, 70-Quart
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler
Amazon
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler, 70-Quart

Icy beverages and fresh food fuel the best times outdoors, and the 316 Series Cooler is the right choice for the job. The leak-proof cooler keeps ice up to 5 days in temperatures as high as 90°F. 

$85$75
Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern
Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern
Amazon
Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern

Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while 4 lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience.

$55$42
Coleman Converta Folding Cot
Coleman Converta Folding Cot
Amazon
Coleman Converta Folding Cot

Get 20% off a convertible folding cot ideal for your camping trip or relaxing outdoors. This Coleman model seamlessly adjusts with 4 back positions and 2 foot positions.

$60$48

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

