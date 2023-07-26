Now that we're approaching the month of August, you might be thinking about getting away from all the noise and spending quiet, peaceful nights under the stars. Before you go camping, you'll want to cross everything off your packing list. Right now on Amazon, there are tons of deals to save on everything you need for your upcoming summer adventures.

The best Amazon camping gear deals include big savings on Coleman outdoor equipment. From tents and sleeping bags to lanterns and coolers, you can save up to 63% on numerous camping essentials.

Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. If you frequently go on outdoor trips, Coleman has got you covered. The tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found an air mattress camping cot combo on sale for all-night comfort.

Ahead, upgrade your outdoor gear and check out the 10 best Amazon deals on Coleman camping equipment for your next outdoor adventure.

Coleman Montana Camping Tent Amazon Coleman Montana Camping Tent This 16 ft. x 7 ft. camping tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds, perfect for a family camping trip. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system. $270 $99 Shop Now

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent Amazon Coleman Sundome Camping Tent Amazon's #1 best-selling camping tent is on sale at Amazon. This easy-setup dome tent with a sturdy frame can withstand 35+ mph winds and has large windows for superior ventilation. $90 $53 Shop Now

Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup Amazon Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup The roomy interior fits up to 8 people while the double-thick fabric stands up to the elements season after season. When it's time to head home, the tent easily fits into the included carry bag, which also expands with a rip-strip for extra storage space. $350 $315 Shop Now

Coleman Airbed Cot Amazon Coleman Airbed Cot The portable twin air mattress and cot features a ComfortStrong coil system for support and comfort and an AirTight system with a Double Lock valve to prevent the mattress from leaking. Save big on this Coleman sleeping pad at Amazon to sleep comfortably on your next camping trip. $160 $151 Shop Now

Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove Amazon Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove When you’re looking for a compact camping stove to take on the trail, pack the Coleman Bottle Top Propane Stove. The cooking surface fits an 8-in. pan above a fully adjustable burner that delivers up to 10,000 BTUs of cooking power. $40 $35 Shop Now

Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern Amazon Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while 4 lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience. $55 $42 Shop Now

Coleman Converta Folding Cot Amazon Coleman Converta Folding Cot Get 20% off a convertible folding cot ideal for your camping trip or relaxing outdoors. This Coleman model seamlessly adjusts with 4 back positions and 2 foot positions. $60 $48 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

