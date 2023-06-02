Whether you're the type of person who loves to take regular camping trips or you're a camping novice, it's never a bad idea to have trusted camp gear in your hands. To help any camper prep for the next trip to the great outdoors or inspire gifting ideas for loved ones who enjoy getting outside, we have scoured and gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear you'll need for your camping trip.

You don't have to go all out. You can pack your bags and hit the road for a car camping trip nearby at a state park or create the ambiance of a campground right in your backyard to create a unique staycation. No matter the camping option you choose, now you'll have the gear to make your camping experience complete. From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, portable grills, hiking shoes, sun shelters, and high-tech equipment, shop our selection of the best camping gear below for both old and new campers to prepare for their next summer adventure.

Ahead, shop for the best camping gear this summer below.

Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. $400 $250 Shop Now

EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns Amazon EZORKAS 2 Pack Camping Lanterns Whether you need a camping lantern or you're looking to add a lantern to your disaster emergency kit, you can't go wrong with this rechargeable LED lantern. With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, it's a great value with a price of $25. $40 $22 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Compact First Aid Kit Amazon Compact First Aid Kit The lightweight, shockproof, and durable design makes it a great first aid kit for travel. The kit includes a multi-function saber card, whistle, scissors, tweezers, and first aid blankets in case medical care is far away. $33 $30 Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack Amazon Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack This insulated backpack makes carrying drinks from your car to your campsite a breeze. It can keep up to 54 cans cold for 24 hours. $50 $33 Shop Now

Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks Amazon Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks A camping trip wouldn't be complete without s'mores. As you roast hot dogs, brats, or marshmallows, these five telescoping stainless-steel sticks keep your hands safely away from an open campfire. $10 Shop Now

Coleman Camping Chair Amazon Coleman Camping Chair This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go. $45 Shop Now

Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink Amazon Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink These foldable bins can hold 2.25 gallons of water and are great for washing your camp dishes, clothes or can be used as an ice bucket for your drinks or storage container for your outdoor items. The usage possibilities are endless. $40 $21 Shop Now

CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack Amazon CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone for a run or underneath your backpack if you're out hiking. $48 Shop Now

Coleman LED Lantern Amazon Coleman LED Lantern A good lantern is essential camping gear for outdoor enthusiasts. This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours. $55 Shop Now

CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler Amazon CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Wine Tumbler This wine tumbler is like no other — especially when it comes to camping. The shape is elegant and keeps your beverage at the right temperature — whether it's chilled wine, hot coffee or cold water. It's also light-weight if you're concerned about over-packing. $25 $20 Shop Now

ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock Amazon ENO DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $75 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Adidas Ultraboosts Are On Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 50% On New Running Shoes for Summer

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

These $28 Cups Look Just Like Stanley Tumblers and We're Obsessed

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Summer Vacations

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $24

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Apple AirTags Are on Sale for Their Lowest Price Ever: Save $20 on a 4-Pack at Amazon

The Best Portable Grills to Get You Cooking Anywhere This Summer

Save Up to 38% On Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills at Amazon

The 9 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors

Shop Cole Haan's Best Boots for Men for Every Occassion

The Best Ninja and KitchenAid Deals at Amazon's Kitchen Outlet To Shop

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now