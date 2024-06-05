Shop
The Best Amazon Deals on Coolers for Summer: Shop Coleman, Igloo, Stanley and More

By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:04 PM PDT, June 5, 2024

Get ready for camping trips, beach days, picnics and BBQ season with these Amazon deals on coolers.

Warm temperatures are underway which means you'll need a cooler for your BBQs and outdoor adventures this summer. Whether you're planning to throw an epic backyard cookout or a camping trip with the family in the great outdoors, a cooler and a grill to keep your food and drinks at their optimal temperature is a must.

With summer just around the corner, Amazon is offering all kinds of impressive deals on coolers and ice chests to help you gear up for your sunny escapades. From family-sized ice chests to backpack coolers, there are plenty of cooler deals to keep your drinks cold and your meats fresh. Top-rated brands like RTIC, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale that are definitely worth the investment (especially at these prices).

There are many cooler options, including compact soft coolers for impromptu summer picnics to heavy-duty wheeled coolers that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's barbecue. Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on coolers for whatever you have in store this summer.

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler

Amazon

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler

Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle. 

$166 $130

Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

Amazon

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). 

$140 $125

Shop Now

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler

Amazon

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler

When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days. 

$100 $86

Shop Now

Zakeep Cooler Backpack

Amazon

Zakeep Cooler Backpack

According to the brand, this cooler backpack can keep food and beverages cold for up to 16 hours. It fits 36 cans at a time, and the side pockets can fit a bottle of wine. 

$40 $30

Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack

Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack

With a capacity for 54 cans, this insulated backpack cooler has ample space for all your needs.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler

Amazon

Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler

A cooler with wheels, like this well-rated one from Coleman, is the best way to carry cold beverages and snacks.

$65 $52

Shop Now

Everfun Large Soft Insulated Cooler

Amazon

Everfun Large Soft Insulated Cooler

What's better than a dual-compartment cooler to keep beverages and food separate? Shopping it at 25% off, making it a great buy.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Stanley Adventure Leakproof Outdoor 30 QT Cooler

Amazon

Stanley Adventure Leakproof Outdoor 30 QT Cooler

The Stanley Adventure Leakproof Outdoor Cooler is designed with double-wall foam insulation that keeps drinks and food cold for up to 27 hours.

$165 $141

Shop Now

RTIC Ultra-Tough Cooler

Amazon

RTIC Ultra-Tough Cooler

Make any travels or outdoor adventures a breeze with this 20-quart portable cooler.

$180 $149

Shop Now

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Amazon

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.

$350 $222

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

