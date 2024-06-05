Get ready for camping trips, beach days, picnics and BBQ season with these Amazon deals on coolers.
Warm temperatures are underway which means you'll need a cooler for your BBQs and outdoor adventures this summer. Whether you're planning to throw an epic backyard cookout or a camping trip with the family in the great outdoors, a cooler and a grill to keep your food and drinks at their optimal temperature is a must.
With summer just around the corner, Amazon is offering all kinds of impressive deals on coolers and ice chests to help you gear up for your sunny escapades. From family-sized ice chests to backpack coolers, there are plenty of cooler deals to keep your drinks cold and your meats fresh. Top-rated brands like RTIC, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale that are definitely worth the investment (especially at these prices).
There are many cooler options, including compact soft coolers for impromptu summer picnics to heavy-duty wheeled coolers that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's barbecue. Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on coolers for whatever you have in store this summer.
Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler
Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle.
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler
This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it).
Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler
When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days.
Zakeep Cooler Backpack
According to the brand, this cooler backpack can keep food and beverages cold for up to 16 hours. It fits 36 cans at a time, and the side pockets can fit a bottle of wine.
Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack
With a capacity for 54 cans, this insulated backpack cooler has ample space for all your needs.
Coleman Portable Rolling Cooler
A cooler with wheels, like this well-rated one from Coleman, is the best way to carry cold beverages and snacks.
Everfun Large Soft Insulated Cooler
What's better than a dual-compartment cooler to keep beverages and food separate? Shopping it at 25% off, making it a great buy.
Stanley Adventure Leakproof Outdoor 30 QT Cooler
The Stanley Adventure Leakproof Outdoor Cooler is designed with double-wall foam insulation that keeps drinks and food cold for up to 27 hours.
RTIC Ultra-Tough Cooler
Make any travels or outdoor adventures a breeze with this 20-quart portable cooler.
Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.
