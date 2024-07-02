Keep your drinks and food cold this summer with these rare Yeti deals.
Temperatures are already soaring into the triple digits this summer. Whether you plan to spend the Fourth of July at the beach, hiking all day or just firing up the grill in your own backyard, an icy cold beverage is key for keeping yourself cool and hydrated.
Yeti makes some of the best water bottles, coolers and tumblers that are built to last. Right now, the beloved brand is offering 20% off its Camp Green seasonal color collection.
Perfect for anyone who loves camping, Yeti's limited-edition Camp Green colorway resembles a camouflage-like green. Some of the more popular pieces in this Yeti sale include the Rambler tumblers and Roadie wheeled coolers. With prices starting at just $20, we recommend scoring your summer essentials quickly because the deals are only available while supplies last and some items have already some out.
Just because this summer will have us sweating, that doesn't mean our drinks have to as well. Yeti products are designed to be sweat proof, so you don't have to worry about condensation making your drink slip out of your hands. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Yeti deals before this limited-edition Camp Green color is gone for good.
Best Yeti Deals
YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid
The Rambler 30 oz. is the tumbler that gets you through the day. Your morning brew stays hot, and your iced coffee will stay cold - so take your time sipping.
YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler
Put the day on your back as you head out to the beach, park, campsite, or mountain. This hands-free cooler bag comfortably straps on like a backpack to keep you moving.
YETI Rambler 25 oz Straw Mug with Straw Lid
Yeti's cup holder-friendly mug with a wide straw handles everything from smoothies to all-day iced coffee. The handle makes it ideal for staying hydrated through long days.
YETI Rambler 26 oz Water Bottle with Straw Cap
With 26 ounces of thirst quenching power and made to fit in your backpack, this Rambler has been dubbed the goldilocks of the YETI water bottle line. And with the leak-resistant YETI Straw Cap, you’ve got a bottle made for every day, easy sippin’.
YETI Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag
Built for daily hauls, this Yeti tote can come with you to the gym or a picnic in the park. The bag features deployable dividers and two interior zippered pockets.
YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler with Magslider Lid
Keep your wine safe from warm hands anywhere this summer. The smooth-sliding lid adds an additional barrier of protection to keep your wine contained and at the perfect temperature.
YETI Rambler 18 oz Water Bottle
The Yeti water bottle is a necessary addition to your morning hikes and daily commutes. With double-wall vacuum insulation, it keeps your water cold until the last sip.
