Yeti Sale: Save 20% on Coolers, Water Bottles and Tumblers in the Camp Green Collection for Summer

Yeti Camp Green
YETI
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:09 AM PDT, July 2, 2024

Keep your drinks and food cold this summer with these rare Yeti deals.

Temperatures are already soaring into the triple digits this summer. Whether you plan to spend the Fourth of July at the beach, hiking all day or just firing up the grill in your own backyard, an icy cold beverage is key for keeping yourself cool and hydrated.

Yeti makes some of the best water bottles, coolers and tumblers that are built to last. Right now, the beloved brand is offering 20% off its Camp Green seasonal color collection.

Shop the YETI Sale

Perfect for anyone who loves camping, Yeti's limited-edition Camp Green colorway resembles a camouflage-like green. Some of the more popular pieces in this Yeti sale include the Rambler tumblers and Roadie wheeled coolers. With prices starting at just $20, we recommend scoring your summer essentials quickly because the deals are only available while supplies last and some items have already some out.

Just because this summer will have us sweating, that doesn't mean our drinks have to as well. Yeti products are designed to be sweat proof, so you don't have to worry about condensation making your drink slip out of your hands. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Yeti deals before this limited-edition Camp Green color is gone for good.

Best Yeti Deals

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid
YETI

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid

The Rambler 30 oz. is the tumbler that gets you through the day. Your morning brew stays hot, and your iced coffee will stay cold - so take your time sipping.

$38 $30

Shop Now

YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler
YETI

YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

Put the day on your back as you head out to the beach, park, campsite, or mountain. This hands-free cooler bag comfortably straps on like a backpack to keep you moving.

$325 $260

Shop Now

YETI Rambler 25 oz Straw Mug with Straw Lid

YETI Rambler 25 oz Straw Mug with Straw Lid
YETI

YETI Rambler 25 oz Straw Mug with Straw Lid

Yeti's cup holder-friendly mug with a wide straw handles everything from smoothies to all-day iced coffee. The handle makes it ideal for staying hydrated through long days.

$38 $30

Shop Now

YETI Rambler 26 oz Water Bottle with Straw Cap

YETI Rambler 26 oz Water Bottle with Straw Cap
YETI

YETI Rambler 26 oz Water Bottle with Straw Cap

With 26 ounces of thirst quenching power and made to fit in your backpack, this Rambler has been dubbed the goldilocks of the YETI water bottle line. And with the leak-resistant YETI Straw Cap, you’ve got a bottle made for every day, easy sippin’.

$40 $32

Shop Now

YETI Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag

YETI Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag
YETI

YETI Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag

Built for daily hauls, this Yeti tote can come with you to the gym or a picnic in the park. The bag features deployable dividers and two interior zippered pockets.

$130 $104

Shop Now

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler with Magslider Lid

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler with Magslider Lid
YETI

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler with Magslider Lid

Keep your wine safe from warm hands anywhere this summer. The smooth-sliding lid adds an additional barrier of protection to keep your wine contained and at the perfect temperature.

$25 $20

Shop Now

YETI Rambler 18 oz Water Bottle

YETI Rambler 18 oz Water Bottle
YETI

YETI Rambler 18 oz Water Bottle

The Yeti water bottle is a necessary addition to your morning hikes and daily commutes. With double-wall vacuum insulation, it keeps your water cold until the last sip.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

