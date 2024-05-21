These cooler deals are way hot! Shop your favorite brands while on sale.
There's nothing like beating the heat with a cold, frosty beverage straight from your cooler. But it's extra nice to save big bucks while being as cool as Chilly Willy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale on coolers of all sizes. Because what's cooler than being cool? Saving money!
Whether you need a new cooler for a Memorial Day weekend camping trip, team sporting events, family picnics and barbecues, or beach days, coolers always come in handy for stashing beverages and snacks. New coolers are impressively engineered and keep cold for up to seven days, so you can even bring one camping or on a road trip without stopping for ice often. There are many types of coolers and ice chests — from dispensers to soft-sided —so we shopped some of the hottest cooler deals on Amazon right now. With Amazon Prime, you can get it before Memorial Day if you order soon.
Shop your favorite brands like Igloo, Coleman, Pelican and more during this seasonal sale. Keep scrolling for some of the best-rated picks on sale now.
Coleman 316-Series Insulated Portable Cooler with Heavy Duty Wheels
Whether going to a sporting event or needing enough cool beverages for a crowd, this Coleman insulated cooler comes in 62-100 quart sizes and has wheels for easy hauling.
Igloo Portable Sports Cooler, Beverage Dispenser with Flat Seat Lid
Keep hydrated at sporting events, picnics and parties with this Igloo cooler dispenser with a lid that doubles as an extra seat.
Pelican 70-Quart Elite Cooler
Reviews of this Pelican cooler are so enthusiastic, like " This is the most AWSOME ice chest I have ever seen in my 61 years."
Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers
If you like the streamlined look of Igloo coolers, this sporty model holds ice for up to an impressive seven days. It comes in 25-150 quart sizes .
Amazon Basics Collapsible Waterproof Lightweight Insulated Cooler, 50 Can Capacity
Get refreshed during the summer heat with cold cans of your favorite beverage in this soft-sided pick from Amazon.
CamelBak ChillBak Pack 24-Can Soft Cooler Backpack Hydration Center
Score 25% off this portable backpack CamelBak cooler with a built-in hydration center and spigot, so you don't even have to open the bag to access your frosty cold beverages.
Coleman Chiller Series Insulated Soft Coolers
A cooler with wheels, like this well-rated one from Coleman, is the best way to carry cold beverages and snacks.
Igloo Classic Playmate Coolers
A summertime staple, grab a classic Playmate while on sale. It's perfect for picnics and camping trips.
Everfun Large Soft Insulated Cooler
What's better than a dual-compartment cooler to keep beverages and food separate? Shopping it at 35% off, making it a great buy.
