The Best Amazon Deals on Coolers for Memorial Day: Shop Top-Rated Igloo, Coleman and More Brands Up to 40% Off

Amazon Memorial Day Cooler Sales
Igloo
By Erica Radol
Published: 1:45 PM PDT, May 21, 2024

These cooler deals are way hot! Shop your favorite brands while on sale.

There's nothing like beating the heat with a cold, frosty beverage straight from your cooler. But it's extra nice to save big bucks while being as cool as Chilly Willy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale on coolers of all sizes. Because what's cooler than being cool? Saving money!

Whether you need a new cooler for a Memorial Day weekend camping trip, team sporting events, family picnics and barbecues, or beach days, coolers always come in handy for stashing beverages and snacks. New coolers are impressively engineered and keep cold for up to seven days, so you can even bring one camping or on a road trip without stopping for ice often. There are many types of coolers and ice chests — from dispensers to soft-sided —so we shopped some of the hottest cooler deals on Amazon right now. With Amazon Prime, you can get it before Memorial Day if you order soon.

Shop your favorite brands like Igloo, Coleman, Pelican and more during this seasonal sale. Keep scrolling for some of the best-rated picks on sale now. 

Coleman 316-Series Insulated Portable Cooler with Heavy Duty Wheels

Coleman 316-Series Insulated Portable Cooler with Heavy Duty Wheels
Coleman

Coleman 316-Series Insulated Portable Cooler with Heavy Duty Wheels

Whether going to a sporting event or needing enough cool beverages for a crowd, this Coleman insulated cooler comes in 62-100 quart sizes and has wheels for easy hauling. 

$85 $75

Shop Now

Igloo Portable Sports Cooler, Beverage Dispenser with Flat Seat Lid

Igloo Portable Sports Cooler, Beverage Dispenser with Flat Seat Lid
Igloo

Igloo Portable Sports Cooler, Beverage Dispenser with Flat Seat Lid

Keep hydrated at sporting events, picnics and parties with this Igloo cooler dispenser with a lid that doubles as an extra seat. 

$40 $30

Shop Now

Pelican 70-Quart Elite Cooler

Pelican 70-Quart Elite Cooler
Pelican

Pelican 70-Quart Elite Cooler

Reviews of this Pelican cooler are so enthusiastic, like " This is the most AWSOME ice chest I have ever seen in my 61 years."

$350 $280

Shop Now

Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers

Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers
Igloo

Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers

If you like the streamlined look of Igloo coolers, this sporty model holds ice for up to an impressive seven days. It comes in 25-150 quart sizes .

$50-$130 $30-$103

Shop Now

Amazon Basics Collapsible Waterproof Lightweight Insulated Cooler, 50 Can Capacity

Amazon Basics Collapsible Waterproof Lightweight Insulated Cooler, 50 Can Capacity
Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics Collapsible Waterproof Lightweight Insulated Cooler, 50 Can Capacity

Get refreshed during the summer heat with cold cans of your favorite beverage in this soft-sided pick from Amazon. 

$30 $25

Shop Now

CamelBak ChillBak Pack 24-Can Soft Cooler Backpack Hydration Center

CamelBak ChillBak Pack 24-Can Soft Cooler Backpack Hydration Center
CamelBak

CamelBak ChillBak Pack 24-Can Soft Cooler Backpack Hydration Center

Score 25% off this portable backpack CamelBak cooler with a built-in hydration center and spigot, so you don't even have to open the bag to access your frosty cold beverages.

$325 $244

Shop Now

Coleman Chiller Series Insulated Soft Coolers

Coleman Chiller Series Insulated Soft Coolers
Amazon

Coleman Chiller Series Insulated Soft Coolers

A cooler with wheels, like this well-rated one from Coleman, is the best way to carry cold beverages and snacks.

$65 $54

Shop Now

Igloo Classic Playmate Coolers

Igloo Classic Playmate Coolers
Igloo

Igloo Classic Playmate Coolers

A summertime staple, grab a classic Playmate while on sale. It's perfect for picnics and camping trips.

$40 $35

Shop Now

Everfun Large Soft Insulated Cooler

Everfun Large Soft Insulated Cooler
Amazon

Everfun Large Soft Insulated Cooler

What's better than a dual-compartment cooler to keep beverages and food separate? Shopping it at 35% off, making it a great buy.

$40 $26

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

 

