There's nothing like beating the heat with a cold, frosty beverage straight from your cooler. But it's extra nice to save big bucks while being as cool as Chilly Willy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale on coolers of all sizes. Because what's cooler than being cool? Saving money!

Whether you need a new cooler for a Memorial Day weekend camping trip, team sporting events, family picnics and barbecues, or beach days, coolers always come in handy for stashing beverages and snacks. New coolers are impressively engineered and keep cold for up to seven days, so you can even bring one camping or on a road trip without stopping for ice often. There are many types of coolers and ice chests — from dispensers to soft-sided —so we shopped some of the hottest cooler deals on Amazon right now. With Amazon Prime, you can get it before Memorial Day if you order soon.

Shop your favorite brands like Igloo, Coleman, Pelican and more during this seasonal sale. Keep scrolling for some of the best-rated picks on sale now.

Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers Igloo Igloo Marine Ultra Coolers If you like the streamlined look of Igloo coolers, this sporty model holds ice for up to an impressive seven days. It comes in 25-150 quart sizes . $50-$130 $30-$103 Shop Now

