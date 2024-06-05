Stanley is kicking off summer with the release of a new pink "Peony" colorway. Whether you plan to hit the road for a sunny beach day or hit the gym, the viral Stanley cup now comes in a pretty pink shade to channel your inner Malibu Barbie all season long. Available in four different sizes, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is bound to sell out quickly, so be sure to snatch yours fast.

If you spent any time on TikTok recently, you know all about the craze over the Stanley Tumbler. The hashtag #StanleyTumbler has amassed hundreds of millions of views and the viral drinkware option was a top holiday gift in 2023. Stanley cups fly off the virtual shelves every time the brand releases a new colorway, especially the pink Stanley Quenchers.

The most recent pink Stanley cup called “Pink Parade” completely sold out in a matter of days. Its color was the closest to the viral Starbucks x Stanley Quencher tumbler that caused absolute chaos at Target. The Pink Parade Stanley was restocked for Mother's Day, but was yet again gone in the blink of an eye.

These cups have serious staying power. The Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

If you can’t get your hands on a Peony Stanley tumbler, there are still more colors to choose from! Stanley released eight new color options in its Annual Color Palette that will continuously get restocked all year. The new colors include Blue Spruce, Lilac, Azure, Mist, Plum, Tigerlily Plum, Fuchsia and Pomelo — all of which are currently available in the 40 oz and 30 oz Quencher sizes.

Shop Stanley's Annual Color Collection

RELATED CONTENT: